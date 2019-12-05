Well, Gary, Dallas went down, and Marc Miller is back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just when you thought the Bills win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving couldn’t get any sweeter than pumpkin pie, it does.

As Bills fans, watching the video of passionate Marc Miller declare “Dallas is going down, Gary!” serves as a training video, like the ones you used to watch on the first day of a job, or right of passage to becoming a Bills fan.

Now, 27 years later, Dallas finally went down, and Marc is happy to tell you about it.

Dallas is going down Gary. I’ve heard people are looking for me. — Marc Miller (@Dallaswentdown) November 29, 2019

Marc knew people were looking for him, so he recently embarked on a new Twitter journey after his now infamous video resurfaced and the reaction is exactly what you’d expect:

HE HATH RISEN https://t.co/Ot62OxDcKr — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 5, 2019

Not all hero’s wear capes! But this one sports a Buffalo Bills jacket! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/xSFbM3Tvjh — Buffalo Buddha (@williamsnitzer) December 5, 2019

Miller tells News 4 shirts with the message “Dallas went down” will be on sale very soon for $26, with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity.