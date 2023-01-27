ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster artist Anthony Caruso created an oil painting to honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. He was released from the hospital in time to attend the team’s January 22 game, in which the Bengals handily knocked the Bills out of the playoffs.

Caruso’s painting will be gifted to Hamlin and his family. You can see more of Caruso’s work on his TikTok page.