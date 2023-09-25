WASHINGTON (WROC) — Greatness runs in the family. On Sunday, prior to the Bills decisive win against the Commanders, a special commentator joined the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE team.
While being interviewed by News 8 Sports Director Thad Brown, Aaiden Diggs, the 6-year-old nephew of Stefon and son of the Cowboys star Trevon, predicted the Bills 37-3 victory, citing in part, the “connection between Josh (Allen) and Stefon.”
Thad’s video of exchange shared on “X” (formerly known as Twitter), was reposted by both Diggs brothers.
Latest Buffalo Bills News
- WATCH: Stefon Diggs’ nephew predicts outcome of Bills vs Commanders
- How much are Bills vs Dolphins tickets for Sunday at Highmark Stadium?
- Terrel Bernard has breakout game to lead Bills defense
- Familiar Bills domination may include hidden big-picture improvement
- Buffalo Gameday Recap: Defense dominant, offense does enough in Bills win over Commanders
The Bills host Miami Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. Hopefully Aaiden predicts another big win.