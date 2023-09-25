WASHINGTON (WROC) — Greatness runs in the family. On Sunday, prior to the Bills decisive win against the Commanders, a special commentator joined the Buffalo Kickoff LIVE team.

While being interviewed by News 8 Sports Director Thad Brown, Aaiden Diggs, the 6-year-old nephew of Stefon and son of the Cowboys star Trevon, predicted the Bills 37-3 victory, citing in part, the “connection between Josh (Allen) and Stefon.”

Stefon Diggs' nephew and Trevon Diggs' son Aaiden stopped by Buffalo Kickoff Live to offer his thoughts on the #Bills and #Commanders.



Smart kid. Only six years old!

Had some good things to say.#Billsmafia@trevondiggs @stefondiggs pic.twitter.com/79GIr591Go — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 24, 2023

Thad’s video of exchange shared on “X” (formerly known as Twitter), was reposted by both Diggs brothers.

The Bills host Miami Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. Hopefully Aaiden predicts another big win.