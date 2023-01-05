ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon days after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game.

Physicians said that Hamlin has made substantial progress after, what they called, a “textbook” cardiac arrest. UC Medical Center officials said that he woke up on Thursday morning and that his neurological condition is intact.

With that said, they added that Hamlin is still critically ill and is still undergoing intensive care and he still needs to make more progress toward recovery — he’s moving his hands and feet, he is communicating via writing, and he even asked if they won the game.

“The answer is ‘Yes, Damar, you’ve won. You’ve won the game of life,'” said Dr. Timothy Pritts of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, adding “We can’t say enough of the quick actions of the Bills training staff and the physicians who were on the field.”

Dr. Pritts said that the next big milestone for Hamlin to reach is breathing on his own. Dr. William Knight said the biggest goal is getting him back to how he was before the game. It’s unclear how long this recovery will be.

Doctors added that the cause of the cardiac arrest has not been determined yet.

Doctors on Hamlin’s recovery:

The Buffalo Bills recently announced that safety Damar Hamlin has significantly improved following Monday night’s game. The team also said that his lungs are healing as he makes steady progress.

Agency 1 Sports released a statement saying that they are grateful for the continuous support of Hamlin, as well as thanking all the first responders, doctors, and medical staff who helped Hamlin.

The Bills’ next scheduled game is against the New England Patriots on January 8 at 1:00 p.m.