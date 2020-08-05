New Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s ‘bought in’ on playing this year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The newest offensive weapon for the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, had his first press conference with local media Wednesday via Zoom.

Diggs was traded to Buffalo back in March when the Bills sent their 2020 1st-round draft pick to the Vikings as well as a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick, and a 2021 4th-round pick. The Bills will also got a 2020 7th-round pick.

The a 26-year-old playmaker, is coming off a season with 63 catches, 1,130 yards and 6 touchdowns. It was a career-high for Diggs, who has racked up over 700 yards in each of his 5 seasons in the NFL. In 2018, he had the most catches of his career with 102 and passed 1,000 yards for the first time.

