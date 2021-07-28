WATCH LIVE: Bills training camp kicks off with press conferences from Beane, McDermott

Editor’s note: Remarks from the head coach and general manager will be live streamed on this page.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – The most highly anticipated Buffalo Bills season in more than 25 years kicks off Wednesday when the team opens training camp at Highmark Stadium.

General Manager Brandon Beane held a press conference at 8:30 a.m., and Head Coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to do the same at 9:15 a.m.

Beane began his media appearance by sending condolences to the family of Greg Knapp, a New York Jets assistant coach who died Friday after being hit by a car in California.

Beane said that offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger are both currently in COVID protocol. The general manager said of those two, one is asymptomatic and the other is now. He added that the Bills have five COVID-19 cases, and said all coaches are fully vaccinated.

Regarding wide receiver Cole Beasley’s recent rant on Twitter about COVID-19 vaccines, the general manager said he supports all his players as long as distractions don’t show up on the field.

“As long as it’s not a distraction — we don’t think it is an issue,” Beane said. “When we get our guys back on the field, I think you’ll see they are focused on football. Our vaccinated guys, we’re behind them. We don’t make the rules, we just enforce them.”

Regarding a potential contraction extension for quarterback Josh Allen, Beane said there isn’t any “momentum” at this point, but added that negotiations can change quickly, using the deal with linebacker Matt Milano as an example. Beane said any negotiations aren’t impacting Allen’s mindset heading into camp as the league’s runner-up for MVP looks to build on the most successful Bills season in decades.

Despite last year’s accomplishments of winning the division and reaching the AFC Championship, the general manager said the past doesn’t matter at this point.

“What we did last doesn’t mean anything,” Beane said. “Got to hit reset.”

The Bills’ training camp schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 28 (10 a.m.)

Thursday, July 29 (10 a.m.)

Friday, July 30 (10 a.m.)

Saturday, July 31 (10 a.m.) at Highmark Stadium — fans welcome with tickets

Sunday, August 1 (no practice)

Monday, August 2 (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, August 3 (10 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 4 (no practice)

Thursday, August 5 (10 a.m.)

Friday, August 6 (10 a.m.)

Saturday, August 7 (10 a.m.) at Highmark Stadium — fans welcome with tickets

Sunday, August 8 (no practice)

Monday, August 9 (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, August 10 (10 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 11 (10 a.m.)

Thursday, August 12 (no practice, travel day)

Friday, August 13 (Bills at Detroit, 7 p.m.)

Saturday, August 14 (no practice)

Sunday, August 15 (4 p.m.)

Monday, August 16 (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, August 17 (10 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 18 (no practice)

Thursday, August 19 (10 a.m.)

Friday, August 20 (no practice, travel day)

Saturday, August 21 (Bills at Chicago, 1 p.m.)

Sunday, August 22 (4 p.m.)

Monday, August 23 (no practice)

Practice times for Tuesday, August 24 and beyond will be announced at a later date.

The Wednesday, Sept. 1 practice scheduled for noon will have fans.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.