Watch: Buffalo Kickoff Live previews the Bills-Chiefs rematch at 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The highly anticipated rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Chiefs is just three days away. And the Buffalo Kickoff Live squad will get you ready for the game with a special edition at 7 p.m. Thursday, which can be seen in the video player above.

The Bills and Chiefs meet in the Divisional Round this year, with the victor needing one more win to advance to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs opened as 2.5-point favorites, but some sportsbooks have moved the line down to 1.5 points.

News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed will be live from Kansas City while Heather Prusak, Tim Graham and Sal Capaccio hold things down in the studio.

BKL will on television on News 4 at 7 p.m. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will move to the CW23.

News 4 has plenty more Bills coverage on Saturday and Sunday to get you ready for the game, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on News 4 and other CBS affiliates.

All shows will be streamed on WIVB.com