ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the regular season finale for the Bills, and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is getting you prepped for the last game of the season and the playoffs.

How is Damar Hamlin doing?

How is Damar Hamlin doing?

After Monday’s scary injury, Hamlin remains in critical condition but continues to improve every day. The Bills say he is now breathing on his own and has been able to talk. He even was able to FaceTime his teammates on Friday. For a full update on Hamlin’s condition, click here.

The playoff picture

The Bills were eliminated from contention for the top seed in the AFC on Saturday night via the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the Bills can secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win or a loss from the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bills lose and the Bengals win, the Bills will be the No. 3 seed. Regardless, the Bills are set to host a playoff game next weekend.

What should I know about the Patriots?

The Patriots are 8-8 and are one of three teams fighting for the final playoff spot in the AFC, along with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Bills secure the No. 2 seed and the Patriots get the final spot, the Bills and Patriots will face each other for a third time this season next weekend. The Bills won the first meeting in New England on Dec. 1, by a score of 24-10.

