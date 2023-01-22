ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second Bills playoff gameday is here and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is ready to get you ready with another playoff edition of the show.

You can watch on WIVB starting at 11 a.m., with the show running until 2 p.m. You can watch on this page starting at 1:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on WIVB.

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

The Bengals earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC with a final record of 12-4. Cincinnati advanced to this round via a 24-17 win against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. However, the Bengals will be without two key offensive lineman as guard Alex Kappa (ankle) and tackle Jonah Williams (knee) have both been ruled out.

The Kansas City Chiefs already advanced to the AFC Championship Game with a 27-20 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. If the Bills win, the title game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta due to the teams having played an uneven number of games. That game would be played on January 29.

