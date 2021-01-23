WATCH: Bills fan finishes cancer treatment, celebrates Bills Mafia style

(WIVB)– Victor Neilson is a huge Buffalo Bills fan and for the last 5 months had undergone intense chemotherapy for non-hodgkin’s lymphoma. On January 21 he got to ring the bell signifying the end of his treatment but did it with a Bills Mafia twist.
Neilson was diagnosed with cancer in August 2020 and shortly after began chemotherapy. In a post on Twitter, he made his announcement with a video.
With staff and others gathered around, Neilson rang the bell outside, put a Bills’ helmet on and jumped through a folding table with the word “cancer” written on it.
Watch the video from Victor Neilson below:
Nielson said he wants to pay it forward and started a GoFundMe to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. To donate, click here.