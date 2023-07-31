ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills are now entering their second week of training camp as the Bills Mafia continues to flock to St. John Fisher University to see their favorite players.

As the ‘Official Broadcast Home of the Buffalo Bills’, the News 8 sports team is providing comprehensive coverage of training camp and has captured several moments that will leave fans with memories well beyond this season.

Check out our some of the video highlights of the 2023 Buffalo Bills Training Camp from St. John Fisher University:

Player Entrances

Josh Allen walks onto the field as fans cheer

Dion Dawkins getting the crowd pumped up

Damar Hamlin walks onto the field after he was cleared for training:

Player interactions

Josh Allen signs autographs — and babies — for fans

Bills fan gives Damar Hamlin a dollar bill to sign. Hamlin signs and returns it

‘I love you guys too’: Von Miller responds to fans showing love for him

Stefon Diggs high-fives young fan as he heads onto the field

Josh Allen meets Bills’ co-owner Kim Pegula in her first appearance in public since her cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin speaking about his relationship with the training staff during practice