ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six months since undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee, Von Miller hasn’t yet participated in practices during the Bills’ offseason program. But the star pass rusher has been moving nimbly around the field, eager to get back in action when the Bills begin training camp in July.

“I’m ready to go,” Miller said at the start of Buffalo’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

“The plan is to practice,” Miller said about training camp. “Get some practice reps, so I can be ready to for Week 1.”

Miller’s first season with the Bills ended when he got injured on Thanksgiving. That was the same game in which Tre’Davious White returned to the lineup, a full year since his ACL injury.

The Bills took a patient approach to White’s rehabilitation. He worked out on his own during the offseason, and started training camp on the physically unable to perform list. White was not added to the active roster until midseason.

Miller has maintained he would return sooner in his second recovery from an ACL injury. Miller played in the 2014 opener after getting injured in December of the previous season with the Denver Broncos. Though he’s older this time around, the 34-year-old Miller first predicted he would be back in Buffalo’s lineup no later than Week 6, and his since revised his goal to be ready for the season opener.

“My biggest task now is to transition from a rehab warrior to a pass rusher,” Miller said. “Going through football, getting the conditioning now, just being a football player again. Whenever I can do that, whether that’s two weeks, a month, two months, three months, four months — you know, it won’t be that long, because I feel good right now. I see these guys running around … and I’m almost there.”

Miller acknowledged that most athletes need two years to regain full strength and ability following ACL surgery. “But between six and 11 or 12 months, the healing is really no different between month to month,” Miller said. “So I’m in a great spot now where it’s all on me. I can’t go out there and mess it up or injure myself — that possibility is always there, but as far as my ACL and the surgery that I had done, I can’t mess it up doing regular stuff.”

Last offseason, Miller sought to mentor White and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle during their ACL recovery periods. Now Miller intends to lead by example.

“My goal is come here and just show my teammates how special I am,” Miller said. “I’m not talking about, like, on the football field or anything like that. But managing pain, continuing to be positive. All the stuff that I talk to them about from mental toughness and mental health, positive thinking, positive self talk, I want to be able to embody that and show them, like, I’m not just blowing smoke.”