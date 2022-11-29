ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Von Miller spoke on his injury on his podcast on Tuesday.

The Bills star pass-rusher said that he has a lateral meniscus injury that he suffered in the Bills win on Thanksgiving and believes he can play through it. He is being held out of Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots, but hopes to return for the team’s game on December 11 against the New York Jets.

“The news is not the best of news but it’s definitely not the worst of news,” Miller said on his Bleacher Report podcast, The Voncast. “I do have some lateral meniscus damage that’s going to have to be addressed, but I do feel like I can play through that. So I’m just going to wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. Hopefully right before the Jets game I will be back.”

In Miller’s absence on Thursday night, Ed Oliver is expected to take on a larger role. Greg Rosseau and AJ Epenesa are expected to return from injuries as well. They were both full participants in practice on Monday and Tuesday.