Miller spoke to reporters for the first time since have knee surgery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – Von Miller said he went under anesthesia during his surgery last week in Dallas expecting to have meniscus surgery. When he woke up, it was an ACL repair.

Miller added that his doctors were the best and gave them the power to make that decision so he’s ok with the outcome and his immediate future.

“I think whenever you have an injury like this, whenever you go through things like this, your mindset and how you are mentally is 75% of it,” said Miller. “I’m in a great spot. I don’t like hearing, ‘I feel sorry for you’. I’m like, ‘Man, I’m good. I’m blessed’. I’m in a great situation. I’ll be back next year.”

Miller remains relentlessly excited to come to work and help the Bills. The way he’ll contribute probably won’t be much different than how he would have even if he was still healthy.

“Just continue to be Von,” said Miller. “Continue to talk to guys about playoffs and what it takes to go and ultimately win the big dance. That’s what I’m here for is to do that. I’m going to keep contributing and keep investing in that direction until we get it.”

Back in 2020, Kobe Bryant had just passed away and the Michael Jordan documentary, ‘The Last Dance’ was popular. Von Miller saw both NBA players as great leaders and felt his leadership needed to improve to their level.

That was the moment that has sparked the positive attitude that has carried him from the moment he arrived in Buffalo and through this surgery.

“The great thing about life is you always have the opportunity to change,” said Miller.