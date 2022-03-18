ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — If there was one thing that was clear at Von Miller’s introductory press conference, is that leaving the Rams was an agonizing decision. He likened it to breaking up with a girlfriend who didn’t do anything wrong, but he’s happy with his new flame in Orchard Park, trying to win the third Super Bowl.

“That was the only way they can draw me away from that good weather in LA is to come over here and be apart of something special,” said Miller. “It’s an honor and a privilege. I can’t help to be happy and smile.”

“You’re talking about that’s won 2 super bowls,” said Sean McDermott. “That’s unique in and of itself around the league. The way he’s played at such a high level over the years and how he does things.”

Von Miller thought he was going to be a Buffalo Bill back when he was drafted 2nd overall in 20-11, he had actually bought Bills gear.

Over a decade later, he joins the team as their home run free agent signing trying to do what he did with the Rams and put his team over the top to win a Lombardi trophy.

“The only way you can walk away from that is to walk into something special,” said Miller. “What they’re doing here is extremely special. They’re going to win a super bowl with or without me. They’ve been an amazing team.”

Throughout the early stages of free agency, it appeared as if the chances of the Bills signing a premier pass rusher was slim to none. However, Brandon Beane and company were working behind the scenes trying to bring one of the best free agent signings in Buffalo history to Western New York.

“We just felt we needed this piece,” said McDermott. “This was an opportunity for us to get our hands on one in Von. It’s not every year that you get a chance to get a player like this at that position in particular.”

Miller: The one thing that I do best out of everything else in my whole entire life is rush the passer. Secondly to that I’m a great teammate.

Miller was very complimentary of Josh Allen calling QB1 a creature and that he raises the level of those around him.

“One of the biggest reasons I came here is Josh Allen,” said Miller. “I believe in him. I believe in this offense.”