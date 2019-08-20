Versatility shines on Bills offensive line

The Bills have a lot of decisions to make. The need to improve their offensive line is obvious, but the question is who will fill which positions.

Players have been scattered all over the line trying to fill key positions due to injuries. Coaches have tried different groupings of players in hopes of finding the cohesion they desperately need.

“I think is good for us but with that being said, we want to get this thing set in the foreseeable future,” said Sean McDermott.

Veterans like Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano are used to the inconsistency, developing their versatility in camp years before. Now, they hope to help the younger guys feel more comfortable playing all over the line.

“If we have to move this guy from here to here, I want that guy to try but it’s just, as long as we’re on the same page, the rest is good,” said Dawkins. “That bond happens on the field in every play, just from practicing, and playing, and playing hard and going through hard times together.”

Rookie Cody Ford, drafted 38th overall by the Bills as a tackle, has been playing all over the line with the help of some veteran players.

“He’s smart,” said Feliciano. “We’re just trying to help him learn the playbook.”