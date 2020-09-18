Tyler Matakevich fueled by adversity in football career

Throughout his life's adversity, Matakevich has relied on one motto: prepare like a starter.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As a two-star recruit, Tyler Matakevich’s NFL dreams felt small.

Without scholarship offers, he walked on to Temple University’s football team. During his time with the Owls, he earned national recognition before winning the Chuch Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski awards.

“I just want to win,” said Matakevich. “When you win, good things happen.”

Matakevich was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent four seasons with the Steelers as a league leader in special teams before signing a contract with the Bills.

“I think this organization fits me head to toe,” said Matakevich. “The city of Buffalo is blue collar, everyone knows what this city is about, they’re hard working people. It’s how I was brought up. Nothing’s handed to you, work hard and good things will happen.”

Coaches, teammates, critics, and fans have compared Matakevich to Lorenzo Alexander for his special teams prowess. During his early seasons in Pittsburgh, Matakevich studied Alexander’s film and feels honored by the comparisons.

“Everyone in the National Football League knows him, knows what he’s about, earning what he’s got and how tough he is,” said Matakevich. “I studied him for a year, picked up on little vet moves that he does and I’ve been fortunate enough to have a couple of conversations with him.”

Mentors like Alexander and teammates like Edmund and Milano have made learning a new defensive scheme in a season without preseason games. Bills run a 4-3 defense, while the Steelers run a 3-4 defense.

Throughout his life’s adversity, Matakevich has relied on one motto: prepare like a starter.

“By preparing as if you’re going to be a starter, it helps you from a mental standpoint,” said Matakevich. “God forbid if they’re pulled, you’re ready. You’d rather be prepared than unprepared. That’s how I try to play my game.”

With four linebackers on the Bills injury list, Matakevich may get his shot at starting sooner rather than later. Tremaine Edmunds has been limited in practice all week with a neck injury and Matt Milano has not practiced since leaving Sunday’s game against the Jets with a hamstring injury.

No matter when his name is called, Matakevich will be ready.