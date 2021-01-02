Tight end Tyler Kroft tests positive for COVID-19

Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (81) makes the game winning touchdown reception against Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Micah Kiser (59) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – The Bills will be without Tyler Kroft for the regular season finale against the Dolphins after the tight end tested positive for COVID-19. He avoided an outbreak in the tight end room in Week 7 due to the birth of his daughter Grace.

Kroft will miss the first round of the playoffs due to his diagnosis as well. According to the latest league protocols, players confirmed positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days, even with ensuing negative tests or lack of symptoms in that time frame. The Bills did not announce any close contacts with Kroft.

The team also elevated TE Nate Becker, CB Dane Jackson, RB Antonio Williams and DE Mike Love to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against Miami.