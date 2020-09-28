Tyler Kroft comes up clutch in Bills win over Rams

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Tyler Kroft #81 of the Buffalo Bills catches a pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — On his first day of OTAs as Buffalo Bill, tight end Tyler Kroft broke his foot and needed surgery.

Once he was cleared to play, Kroft broke his ankle, further delaying his debut. Those injuries were far from mind for Bills fans as he caught the game winning touchdown as the clock wound down against the Rams on Sunday.

“Obviously there’s emotion that’s been brought into this,” said Kroft. “I’ve always been taught you come to work every day, ready to go, handle your opportunities when they come and handle your business like a pro.”

Kroft racked up four catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams. Everyone on the Bills sideline was excited to see him shine, especially at the end of the game.

“You talk about Tyler Kroft, you talk about one hell of a dude,” said center Mitch Morse. “A guy who kind of had a B.S. deal given to him the first year, with injury and a guy who has taken everything with grace. A guy who’s only mentality was to take it day-by-day and come be the best player he can be.”

The tight end started in three games for Buffalo last season. In 11 games played, Kroft finished with six catches for 71 yards. He’s no stranger to big moments either, catching the game-winner against the Steelers to clinch a playoff spot.

“Holy cow, you talk about a guy who, when he scored that touchdown? Our sideline erupted,” said Morse. “It’s fun to see him score cause he’s just the best guy.”

Kroft did not lose his spirit when he became the subject of a controversial interception call in the third quarter. He shook it off, kept going, and made what Allen later called a routine play to win the game.

“I’m just happy I was in a position to make a play today.”