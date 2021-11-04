Two members of the Bills practice squad test positive for COVID

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Just like the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills have a quarterback on their COVID list but unlike Green Bay it’s not their superstar starter. For Buffalo, its backup Jake Fromm along with reserved wideout Tanner Gentry.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott got a question on Wednesday about whether or not the Bills have done enough to prevent any further spread.

“We hope,” McDermott said. “I mean I’m not a doctor so I could never say confident. I don’t want to use the word confident. But I know where you’re going. I mean we did the best we could. We’re going to continue to do the best we can and try and limit the spread as best we can.”

Josh Allen echoed similar thoughts to his head coach in that they’re hopeful they have done enough.

“You know in the meeting rooms especially we’re socially distanced and making sure we’re staying apart from each other,” Allen said. “So no concerns.”

McDermott added as he has all year that getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but said that unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers missing this weekends game because he’s on the COVID list is certainly a reminder of the concerns COVID poses the NFL on a regular basis.

“Do the best you can navigating life,” McDermott said when referring to his only expectation that he has for anyone.