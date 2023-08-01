The wideout said the Bills are the 1st team to believe in him as a receiver first

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From high school to the NFL, Trent Sherfield’s work ethic on the field has never been in question.

“The dude works extremely hard,” said Josh Allen. “He’s one of the hardest working guys on the team.”

But that wasn’t always the case off the field. He struggled with his academics early in his high school career.

In regards to his poor performance in the classroom, Sherfield’s mother kept it simple. She said that she couldn’t afford to pay for college and when he turned 18 years old, he would have to move out.

“I think that was a scare tactic,” said Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield. “I talked to my Mom about that. I was like ‘Mama were you really going to kick me out?’ She was like, ‘Nah I wasn’t really going to kick you out.’ I think she knew that I had the potential.”

His mother was right. Sherfield fulfilled his potential and received a scholarship to play at Vanderbilt University. A school that has the nickname of the ‘Harvard of the South.’ But even after achieving a massive milestone, his Mom wasn’t satisfied.

“My mom was always like ‘that’s cool but you can do better,'” said Sherfield. “I think she was extremely proud of me but she always has that calm demeanor like I know you have more in you.”

Sherfield spent four seasons at Vanderbilt before going undrafted in 2017. But starting from the bottom didn’t phase him. Sherfield said he leaned on his work ethic and let God handle the rest.

“Lo and behold here I am Year 6,” said Sherfield. “Never been cut. Always made the 53 man roster on every team that I’ve been on.”

Now heading into his sixth year in the league, Sherfield said this is the first time in his career that he has the organizational support from the general manager to the coaching staff. Not just as a special teamer, but as a wide receiver as well.

“I think now it’s just up to me to be able to go out and play with those guys,” said Sherfield. “Josh [Allen] and Stef [Diggs] and those guys to be able to maximize my 30%. I feel like there’s 70% that I can’t control. 30% is what I can control and just max that out.”

Sherfield added that it speaks to the integrity of the Bills that they think highly of his abilities as a receiver and he’s excited to get to work.