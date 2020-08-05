Tre White unsure if he’ll opt-out of 2020 NFL season

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers’ Diontae Johnson (18) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. A person with knowledge of the Bills’ decision tells The Associated Press the team has picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Tre’Davious White’s contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the decision. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

Bills cornerback Tre White is taking until the last second to decide if he will be playing the upcoming NFL season. He has until Thursday at 4pm to decide.

“I got until tomorrow, but I just wanted to come in and see how the season was going to go, moving around in the locker room, the day-to-day operation,” said White. “Talking it over with my lady and seeing what the best decision was going to be for my kids, too.”

For White, there are still many questions about safety, even though the Bills have been praised for some of the tightest COVID-19 protocol in the league. The health and safety of his family comes first in making his decision.

“They’ve been doing a great job, but guys still testing positive, false negatives and false positives,” said White. “Do I want to come in here & get my 11 month old baby sick when I come home, pick him up and love on him? No matter what goes on, my family comes first.”

Tre White goes into more detail on why playing this season would be a concern:#Bills pic.twitter.com/FzIcUn8Vq4 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 5, 2020

The 2020 season is important for White, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. The 25-year-old is not worried about getting an extension with the Bills, but wants to make sure his family is taken care of with his next deal.

“Whenever the time is right, whenever the numbers are right, that’s when it’s going to be,” said White. “I can set my family up for longevity, financial freedom, generational wealth.”

If White decides to opt-out, his rookie deal will toll, or freeze, until the 2021 season and he will receive a $150,000 advance against his 2021 base salary.