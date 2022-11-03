ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Tre White said since he was 6 or 7 years old, his life has been playing sports. Football, basketball, track then repeat it again the next year.

His ACL injury last Thanksgiving was the first time he’s been away from the games. White says the injury gave him a new and maybe startling perspective.

“It was the first time I sat down in my life and said Tre’Davious White what else can I offer to people?”, said White. “I know I’m bigger than a football player or knocking a pass down. I started reading. I started getting into a different space. Just learning about myself or what’s my purpose here on Earth other than playing a football game.”

White got surgery on his injured knee last December and he said the first few months of the rehab process was very hard.

“Very depressing time,” said White. “Locked up in my basement. Guys from the facility had to come drag me out of there. I basically had to build my body back up from the ground up.”

“I’ve seen guys rehab from ACLs really good,” said general manager Brandon Beane. “I’m not going to say it’s the best but I’ve seen nobody better than Tre. He took his family down to Disney World at one point and he was rehabbing down there at some Airbnb or something.”

The return to the field has been challenging for White and he said that it’s something different than anything he’s experienced as a football player.

“As a guy where I’ve been in my football career it was a different challenge and I woke up everyday ready to kick his a**,” said White.

White joked the first few days he got back to practice, he forgot how the stretches worked. But said it was a blessing and he was happy to be back joking and listening to music with his teammates.

“It’s been fun but I have a long ways to go,” said White.

The All-Pro cornerback has two young sons, three and five years old. He says they’re now at an age where they tell you what they want to do more than doing what you want them to do.

But both of those those boys and his entire family were a big part of the reason why White got through the last 11 months of a grueling ACL rehab.

“During the time when I was on the crutches my oldest son, once I took the crutches off, he was like ‘Dad you don’t have crutches anymore your leg better?'”, said White. “Like yeah I’m getting there man. Once I started walking normal he was like ‘Dad you want to play hide and seek.’ When I was down they was running from me. Now it’s like get up and run with us.”

The six-year veteran from LSU said it was hard for his kids to see him down but they helped their Dad with their presence.

“Good day or bad day walking through that day I’m still going to be Dad and they still going to love on me,” said White. “That’s the most important part.”

White doesn’t yet know whether he will play Sunday against the Jets. Everyone in the entire organization said on Wednesday they are just taking it one day at a time, including White himself. He does admit he’s looking forward to getting back on the field.

“My teammates will be more ecstatic,” said White.