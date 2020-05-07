Tracking all the Bills schedule leaks

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 29: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills shakes hands with Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets after the game at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. New York defeats Buffalo 13-6. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Bills schedule will be released at 7:30 tonight, but the rumors are already coming out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is Christmas day for NFL fans, if your idea of getting Christmas presents is finding out when and at what times the Bills will be playing all of their games this season.

The NFL schedule is being released today, with each team putting out their respective schedules at 7:30 tonight. For the Bills, all eyes are on how many primetime games the team will receive after their playoff berth last year and strong offseason.

Thad Brown predicts that the Bills will have three primetime games. You can read all about it in his Mock 2020 Schedule.

This page will be updated all throughout the day with the various leaks that are reported of the Bills schedule.

Week 1- New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News is reporting that the Bills will host the New York Jets in week 1 for their home and season opener.

2020 JETS SEASON OPENER:



Jets at Bills.



Sam Darnold vs Josh Allen. #BillsMafia



Details here: https://t.co/5Saj0GSQJ1 pic.twitter.com/ebzuMTt6OD — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 7, 2020

Brian Costello of the New York Post confirms the report.

Source confirms that Jets will open the season at the Bills, as @MMehtaNYDN said. #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 7, 2020

This would be the second-straight year the Jets and the Bills would square off in week 1. Last year, the Bills opened their season with at 17-16 win on the road. The Bills will hope for a similar result at a different venue this time around.

This matchup also refutes John Clayton’s report that the first four weeks of the season will only feature non-conference games between an AFC team and an NFC team.

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

There have been other in-conference games reported for the first quarter of the season.