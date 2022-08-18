ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills rookie offensive tackle Luke Tenuta isn’t used to measuring up to his peers. So he, Spencer Brown, and Tommy Doyle all measuring 6’8” is quite a new experience for the Virginia Tech product.

“At first, yeah, it was kind of weird to see someone eye-to-eye, but it’s kind of cool,” said Tenuta. “No one thought I’d be this big. My parents did, but I never thought I’d grow to this height.

But when you consider his genes, it really shouldn’t be that surprising.

His dad Jon played defensive back at the University of Virginia before beginning a college coaching career that has spanned over 40 years. He’s currently the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL. His mom, Dori, was a basketball player at the same school.

Tenuta also has two older brothers. Zach played tight end at Marshall University and the University of Akron before beginning a coaching career. Matt went the baseball route and was drafted in the 25th round by the Kansas City Royals and just recently wrapped up a season of playing professionally in Mexico.

“Family of athletes,” Luke says with a smile.

That group under one house growing up naturally brings up the debate of who is the best athlete.

“That argument, I think we have that every day when we all have dinner together,” said Tenuta. “I’d say myself, honestly. But I’m sure when they see this there will be some arguments.”

Those dinners require a big fridge, especially when the three brothers were all grown and back home during quarantine.

“We had to get three shopping carts,” said Tenuta. “We went early in the morning. I can just remember- steak, steak, ground beef. Even growing up, it was crazy all three of us how much we ate.”

Being a coach’s son, Tenuta moved around a lot, six times growing up. But it also led him down the path to Orchard Park and the NFL.

“I thought it was the coolest thing- getting to hang out at the facility at a young age, going to bowl games, going to practice, talking to all the players,” said Tenuta. “Just getting around those guys I was like ‘I can not wait to be a football player,’ that was my goal when I grow up.”

Tenuta says he’s looked up to his older brothers his entire life, even if now that’s just metaphorically. As he looks to make the Bills’ roster as a sixth round pick and be the first in the family to reach the top of their sport, he adds it’s great to make them proud.