Elam recorded his first tackle for loss of the season and broke up a pass in the Bills win over the Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam said the hardest part about not playing much against the Patriots and Jets was losing the chance to help the team and showcase himself. He never changed his routine but he did change his attitude.

“I was just tired of being down on myself,” said Elam. “Tired of trying to be perfect. Really like just giving my all and let the work takeover itself. Not trying to be perfect anymore. Just kept my head down and kept working. I was like F it when I get my chance I got to go run with it and be myself.”

Elam played 47% of the snaps against the Dolphins. He was solid and part of a Bills 32-29 win.

“A young player I thought that had some success the other night and saw his hard work paying off,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “Baby steps in this case but just celebrate those wins. Now he needs to just take that and build on it.”

The Bills first round pick recorded his first tackle for loss in last Saturday’s game and broke up a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“Not trying to be perfect has allowed me to play a lot faster,” said Elam. “Allowed me to just trust my keys and just play. I wouldn’t say pressure I would say just putting my expectations on myself and now I’m just playing.”

Elam called his first game back encouraging and said it was fun to play alongside teammates again.

“Being ready for when my name was called was big for me because of everything I’ve been through these last couple months,” said Elam.