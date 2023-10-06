Are you a bar owner, or know of a place that will be open early? Email us at wrocdigital@nexstar.tv
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m., as the game is played in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
While there are many options to watch and stream it, nothing beats a live atmosphere. If you can’t make the trip across the pond, a number of bars in the Rochester area will be open.
Check them out here:
- Bar-Bill East (1129 Empire Blvd, Rochester, NY 14609) will open at 9 a.m.
- Full regular menu along with a breakfast pizza special (and bucket/ draft specials) available
- Buntsy’s (2235 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY 14580) will open at 9 a.m., and will feature the following:
- Free breakfast buffet from 9 to 10 a.m.; Eggs, bacon, home fries, toast, etc.
- Alcohol starting at 10 a.m.
- Cattleman’s Steak and Eggs Breakfast
- $5 mimosas, morning mules, iced Irish coffee, and Vodka Red Bull screwdrivers; $3 pints of all domestic draft beer
- $5 buy in for the chance to win a Buffalo Bills neon.
- After the game, local 80s-cover band The Breakfast Club will play a “post-game party” from 2 to 5 p.m.!
- New York Beer Project (300 High Street, Victor, NY 14564) will open at 9 a.m. Specials at the watch party, according to their Facebook page:
- Will be serving British Invasion English Ale
- Costume contest
- hot traditional English breakfast of eggs, sausage, English potatoes, baked beans, an English muffin
- TC Hooligans (200 Center Place Drive, Greece, NY) will open at 9 a.m. Specials below:
- Breakfast Pizza
- Breakfast sandwiches
- Table side Mimosa Bar With Bills Champagne!
- Black stone Grill Giveaway
- Fire pit Giveaway
- The Coach Sports Bar (19 W Main Street, Webster, NY 14580) will open at 9 a.m. According to their Facebook page, the following will be served:
- Breakfast pizza
- Breakfast wraps
- Mimosas
- The Exchange (251 Exchange Blvd, Rochester, NY, United States, New York) will open at 9 a.m.
- Pre-order breakfast here
- The Richmond (21 Richmond Street, Rochester, NY) will open at 9 a.m. according to their Facebook page, and will serve:
- Breakfast from DoughboyzROC
- Drink specials
- The full “BILLS BAR” experience
- The Toasted Bear Tavern and Grill (989 South Clinton Avenue, Rochester, New York) will open at 8:30 a.m. and has a list of specials for fans to enjoy, including:
- $6 Mimosas by the glass
- $6 Bloody Mary’s
- $5 Titos, Espolon, Jameo, Jack Fire shots or mixed drinks
- $12 Blue Light pitchers
- $4 Allen shots (Raspberry tea flavor)
- $13 10-piece Chicken Wings with sauce and blue cheese
- $14 Breakfast Bear-Rito
- $14 The Bears Brekky Sammy
- $12 Buffalogs
- Tin Cup Social (25 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY) will open at 9 a.m. Sunday
- Ziggy’s (127 Railroad Street, Suite 120, Rochester, NY) will open their doors at 9 a.m., with a Genesee beer tasting, and giveaway starting at 10 a.m. The following items and specials will be served:
- Breakfast Burritos
- Breakfast Garbage Plates
- $8 Frozen Espresso Martinis
- $3 Labatt Light Drafts
- Halftime Hot Wing Challenge
How can bars serve early?
Gov. Kathy Hochul directed New York’s liquor authority to extend the deadline for establishments in Buffalo to apply for a special permit allowing alcohol sales before kickoff.
The special permit would allow businesses to obtain a one-off license to sell beer on Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. Gov. Hochul’s move waives the usual requirement of 15 days advance notice to apply for the permit.