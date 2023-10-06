Are you a bar owner, or know of a place that will be open early? Email us at wrocdigital@nexstar.tv

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m., as the game is played in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While there are many options to watch and stream it, nothing beats a live atmosphere. If you can’t make the trip across the pond, a number of bars in the Rochester area will be open.

Check them out here:

Bar-Bill East (1129 Empire Blvd, Rochester, NY 14609) will open at 9 a.m. Full regular menu along with a breakfast pizza special (and bucket/ draft specials) available

(1129 Empire Blvd, Rochester, NY 14609) will open at 9 a.m. Buntsy’s (2235 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY 14580) will open at 9 a.m., and will feature the following: Free breakfast buffet from 9 to 10 a.m.; Eggs, bacon, home fries, toast, etc. Alcohol starting at 10 a.m. Cattleman’s Steak and Eggs Breakfast $5 mimosas, morning mules, iced Irish coffee, and Vodka Red Bull screwdrivers; $3 pints of all domestic draft beer $5 buy in for the chance to win a Buffalo Bills neon. After the game, local 80s-cover band The Breakfast Club will play a “post-game party” from 2 to 5 p.m.!

(2235 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY 14580) will open at 9 a.m., and will feature the following: New York Beer Project (300 High Street, Victor, NY 14564) will open at 9 a.m. Specials at the watch party, according to their Facebook page: Will be serving British Invasion English Ale Costume contest hot traditional English breakfast of eggs, sausage, English potatoes, baked beans, an English muffin

(300 High Street, Victor, NY 14564) will open at 9 a.m. Specials at the watch party, according to their Facebook page: TC Hooligans (200 Center Place Drive, Greece, NY) will open at 9 a.m. Specials below: Breakfast Pizza Breakfast sandwiches Table side Mimosa Bar With Bills Champagne! Black stone Grill Giveaway Fire pit Giveaway

(200 Center Place Drive, Greece, NY) will open at 9 a.m. Specials below: The Coach Sports Bar (19 W Main Street, Webster, NY 14580) will open at 9 a.m. According to their Facebook page, the following will be served: Breakfast pizza Breakfast wraps Mimosas

(19 W Main Street, Webster, NY 14580) will open at 9 a.m. According to their Facebook page, the following will be served: The Exchange (251 Exchange Blvd, Rochester, NY, United States, New York) will open at 9 a.m. Pre-order breakfast here

(251 Exchange Blvd, Rochester, NY, United States, New York) will open at 9 a.m. The Richmond (21 Richmond Street, Rochester, NY) will open at 9 a.m. according to their Facebook page, and will serve: Breakfast from DoughboyzROC Drink specials The full “BILLS BAR” experience

(21 Richmond Street, Rochester, NY) will open at 9 a.m. according to their Facebook page, and will serve: The Toasted Bear Tavern and Grill (989 South Clinton Avenue, Rochester, New York) will open at 8:30 a.m. and has a list of specials for fans to enjoy, including: $6 Mimosas by the glass $6 Bloody Mary’s $5 Titos, Espolon, Jameo, Jack Fire shots or mixed drinks $12 Blue Light pitchers $4 Allen shots (Raspberry tea flavor) $13 10-piece Chicken Wings with sauce and blue cheese $14 Breakfast Bear-Rito $14 The Bears Brekky Sammy $12 Buffalogs

(989 South Clinton Avenue, Rochester, New York) will open at 8:30 a.m. and has a list of specials for fans to enjoy, including: Tin Cup Social (25 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY) will open at 9 a.m. Sunday

(25 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY) will open at 9 a.m. Sunday Ziggy’s (127 Railroad Street, Suite 120, Rochester, NY) will open their doors at 9 a.m., with a Genesee beer tasting, and giveaway starting at 10 a.m. The following items and specials will be served: Breakfast Burritos Breakfast Garbage Plates $8 Frozen Espresso Martinis $3 Labatt Light Drafts Halftime Hot Wing Challenge

(127 Railroad Street, Suite 120, Rochester, NY) will open their doors at 9 a.m., with a Genesee beer tasting, and giveaway starting at 10 a.m. The following items and specials will be served:

How can bars serve early?

Gov. Kathy Hochul directed New York’s liquor authority to extend the deadline for establishments in Buffalo to apply for a special permit allowing alcohol sales before kickoff.

The special permit would allow businesses to obtain a one-off license to sell beer on Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. Gov. Hochul’s move waives the usual requirement of 15 days advance notice to apply for the permit.