Then and now: The last time the Bills were 3-0 …

Buffalo Bills’ Fred Jackson and Bills’ Andy Levitre celebrate against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. The Bills won 34-31. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been eight years since the last time the Buffalo Bills were 3-0.

With the New England Patriots coming to Western New York this Sunday, the undefeated streak seems up in the air — so we want to make sure we highlight the positives while we can.

Eight years might not seem like a very long time, but some things have definitely changed. The last time the Bills were 3-0 …

If the Bills improve to 4-0 it would be the first time the team has done so since 2008, but we’ll cross that bridge if and when we meet it.