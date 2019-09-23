Then and now: The last time the Bills were 3-0 …

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been eight years since the last time the Buffalo Bills were 3-0.
With the New England Patriots coming to Western New York this Sunday, the undefeated streak seems up in the air — so we want to make sure we highlight the positives while we can.
Eight years might not seem like a very long time, but some things have definitely changed. The last time the Bills were 3-0 …
- Donald Trump was a few months removed from bowing out of the 2012 presidential election race, saying he was “not ready to leave the private sector.”
- Netflix (as a DVD rental company) stocks were plunging.
- The top selling musical album was The Carter IV by Lil Wayne.
- The top movie at the box office in the United State was The Lion King in 3D, followed by Moneyball.
- The Occupy Wall Street movement was beginning in lower Manhattan.
- Then-Congressman Anthony Weiner was just starting to deal with the fallout of an explicit photo scandal.
- Apple was preparing to release the new iPhone 4S, with the debut of Siri, the latest iPhone release before Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died the following month.
- Planking was the most popular viral trend or fad.
- Charlie Sheen had recently been fired from the show Two and a Half Men.
- Minecraft was the top selling video game.
- The top-rated television shows were Louie, Parks & Recreation, and Breaking Bad, according to critics.
- George R.R. Martin, whose books spurred the hit TV Series Game of Thrones, released the fifth installment in the fantasy series, A Dance with Dragons. He since has not published a book in the series.
- Osama Bin Laden had recently been killed.
- Investigations began into the Penn State child sex abuse scandal.
- Rebecca Black’s “Friday” was the most watched video on the internet.
- The average price for a gallon of gas was $3.52.
If the Bills improve to 4-0 it would be the first time the team has done so since 2008, but we’ll cross that bridge if and when we meet it.