The Bills Monday night misery continues

ROCHESTER - The Bills offense doesn't deserve the Bills defense.

The New England Patriots entered the night with the 7th best redzone offense in the NFL and through three quarters Buffalo held them to four field goals.

It was the epitome of 'bend but don't break' defense. Every time the Patriots marched down the field, the Bills defense would dig their heels in at the goal line and hold New England to three points.

The defense single handily kept the Bills in this game for 45 minutes but the offense once again couldn't do anything.

"I thought the defense came out and played well... offensively we shot ourselves in the foot sometimes," said Sean McDermott."

The #GoBills scored TWO touchdowns and 37 points in the ENTIRE month of October.



Let that sink in. — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 30, 2018

For the seventh time in eight weeks, the Bills offense struggled to find a rhythm, relying on the leg of Stephen Hauschka who connected from 47 and 51 to provide the only points for Buffalo.

Derek Anderson turned the ball over twice including a back breaking pick-six late in the 4th quarter. Anderson finished the game 22 of 39 for 290 yards but went to the locker room before the finish with an unknown injury.

#Bills QB Derek Anderson leaves the field with medical staff. Looks like an arm injury pic.twitter.com/imrLOaUWn5 — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) October 30, 2018

LeSean McCoy rushed for 13 yards on 12 carries, including a 12-yard run on the Bills first play on offense.

"I've had bad games but just the flow, the season, everything ... This is bad. I had a 4-12 season before. This feels different. It's tough," said a deflated McCoy after the game.

Tom Brady finished the game 29 of 45 for 324 yards and was held without a passing touchdown for the first time this season.

The Bills fall to 2-6 and will host the Bears on Sunday.