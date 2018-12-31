The Bills are optimistic as ever heading into the offseason

ROCHESTER - There is a strange buzz around One Bills Drive as the players cleaned out their lockers

Last year the Bills finished 9-7 and snapped a 17-year playoff drought, but there is actually more optimism in the building after just a six win season.

That's because after a slow start to the year there is once again trust in 'The Process.'

"We were finally able to figure out who we were as a football team late in the year," said Jordan Poyer. "We established our identity. Now guys know what to expect."

Buffalo won two out their last three games to end the year and capped it off with a 42 point explosion on Sunday.

We started to find our groove as an offense. That's were the excitement for the next couple months comes from. I'm just super excited," smiled Josh Allen. "I'm eager to get back already. It's already been one day and it's been too long."

"Twenty other teams around the league that aren't gong to the playoffs are all saying this. They're all saying, "We're going to be better next year. We're going to be working harder in the offseason," and all that, but I honestly believe this team is different," said Micah Hyde.

"Getting Shady going, I think would be huge next year for us," said Lorenzo Alexander. "You add all that in and we stay healthy. I think we got a good shot of really creating that Sean [McDermott] has been talking about."

Hyde added that he'll probably watch the NFL playoffs but that he'll have a sick taste in his mouth. "I know we have the guys in the locker room that can get back there," said Hyde.

Buffalo will also have around 90 million dollars in cap space to spend this offseason to add to the locker room.