The Bills are complimentary of Jonathan Taylor ahead of Sunday’s matchup: “The hardest runner we’ve seen all season”

The Buffalo Bills will take on the NFL's leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, this Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills get to face the number one running back in the NFL on Sunday in Colts star Jonathan Taylor who leads all other running backs not named Derrick Henry by more than 200 yards and has touchdowns in each of the last seven games. Needless to say, he has the attention of everybody on the Buffalo defense.

“If you could build a back that way, he’s got size, power, vision, balance, homerun speed,” Sean McDermott said. “It’s hard to find all those traits in one back. He’s got them all.”

Bills safety Jordan Poyer complimented how hard Taylor runs the football.

“Probably the hardest runner we’ve seen all season,” Poyer said. “He breaks a lot of tackles. It’s going to be a task, we’re going to have to play well.”

McDermott added that when you have good players within a good system, it’s difficult to prepare for.

“We got to play with good integrity on defense, good discipline on defense, and do our jobs,” McDermott said.

Compounding the challenge in facing Taylor is that the Bills might still be without defensive tackle Star Lotulelei who is still on the Covid list. McDermott was asked how does he feel about Harrison Phillips having to man the Lotulelei role for an entire game against a running back of Taylor’s caliber.

“Comfortable. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him and a lot of confidence in the guys around him,” McDermott said.

