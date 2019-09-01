The Bills announce 53-man roster

The 53-man roster is set and the Bills are ready for the 2019 season.

Bills fans were surprised when the team announced the release of LeSean McCoy ahead of Saturday’s roster decision deadline.

The team went heavy on offensive linemen, keeping ten players. With Quinton Spain still recovering from an ankle injury, depth is key. Offensive lineman and Rochester native Jarron Jones was also waived. He was signed on the final day of training camp at St. John Fisher College.

Six wide receivers made the cut, including Isaiah McKenzie, Zay Jones, and Cole Beasley. Ray-Ray McCloud, Duke Williams, and David Sills were among the receivers waived. Any of the three of them could make the practice squad after waivers are cleared on Sunday.

Former University of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson was released, despite his impressive performance in the fourth quarter of the fourth preseason game.

Fan favorite Christian Wade was also released, but the running back is guaranteed a spot as a roster exempt player on an NFL practice squad as a member of the NFL International Player Pathway Program. It would not be surprising if he was signed with Buffalo on Sunday.