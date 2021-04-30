The Bills add another pass rusher, Carlos Basham, with pick 61

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 27: Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) takes down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) down for a sack during the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on December 27, 2019, at Yankee Stadium in New York, NY. (Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr./Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Carlos “Boogie” Basham plays Madden NFL, he plays with the Bills.

After Friday night, the pass rushing defensive end will get to be a part of the real thing.

The Bills made Basham the 61st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the second consecutive edge rusher selected by Buffalo in this draft.

“That defense, that’s just something that I really love. I’m glad I’m a part of it now. A dream finally come true,” he said.

Basham Jr. played four seasons at Wake Forest, totaling 173 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, eight passes defended, seven forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

He landed on NFL radar after a 10 sack season in 2019. Basham followed that up with five more sacks in only six games last year.

He’s a versatile rusher than can chase QBs from the edge or inside. Basham called himself a “chess piece.

“Someone you can plug and play across the board. Someone who plays hard all positions,” he said.

Basham said his Zoom meetings with the Bills were very organized and detailed. He built a good relationship with the coaches that he had a feeling would soon become part of his future.

“I felt like they really wanted me. Every time on those Zooms, I was full in. Gave my full attention,” he said.

Basham is already friends with AJ Epenesa from last season’s draft run-up. The two kept in touch last year. Basham knows first round pick Greg Rousseau as well and is looking forward to joining Buffalo’s D-line youth movement.

A 6-foot-4, 275-pound edge rusher, Basham recorded a 4.59 40-yard dash, a 34-inch vertical, and a 122-inch broad jump during his Pro Day.

While some edge rushers don’t prefer to bump inside, Basham takes pride in it.

“Another chance to go out there and get better. Another chance to go out there and compete,” he said.

Basham got his nickname from a friend of his mom’s who used to babysit when he was young. While she held Basham, all he wanted to do was dance around and “Boogie” was born.

He can’t wait to make Bills fans boogie themselves on Sundays.

“(I’m) someone who loves football. Someone who loves fans, talking with fans. I’m ready to get started in Buffalo.”