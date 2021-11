There is nothing spooky about our Halloween forecast this evening. All things considered, this forecast is actually quite nice for the last day of October.

Partly cloudy skies will dominate our evening as a pocket of drier air works eastward. While our late afternoon temperatures were relatively mild in the 50s, that clearing after dark will result in temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. There's a decent westerly breeze out there too, making it feel even cooler. Thankfully, I don't see much of a chance at rain outside a random drop or two. Almost all of you will stay dry. A weak front will pass after midnight, kicking off a shower or two from there.