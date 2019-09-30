The best defense on the field lost

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after an interception thrown by Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Patriots came to Buffalo having allowed only three points to opposing offenses after three games. I don’t care who they played. That’s a stupid good number.

They leave having allowed 13 points in 4 games. Just slightly more than a field goal per contest. Still in the “stupid good” category.

And yet, I walk away from this game thinking that defense was the second best unit on the field.

The Bills don’t have any historical statistical paces going. They allowed Eli Manning to score 14 points before he lost his job. They got “torched” (cough, cough) for 17 points by Andy Dalton.

They also gave up the same ten points New England did on Sunday, but the Bills gave that ten points up to the greatest quarterback of all time. The Patriots faced a turnover prone second year QB who, for too much of the game, appeared in over his head.

New England “forced” four turnovers, but three were Josh Allen floaters and two off his back foot. Those aren’t takeaways. They’re giveaways.

The Bills one forced turnover was a sweet play from Micah Hyde recognizing where Tom Brady was going with the football on third and goal and dropping off his man to prevent the Patriots points. It wasn’t just a takeaway. It was a rip-his-heart-out-away.

No matter how many times Allen put them in a bad spot or how many times the Bills depended on them to keep them in the game, the D kept rising to the occasion.

The Patriots got inside the Bills ten yard line three times and scored only nine points. New England had all of two first downs in the second half. They held the Patriots to their lowest total yards in a game since 2006.

After the third Allen interception, it seemed like the Patriots kill shot was coming. They’d get up by more than one score and just salt the win away. Brady had four chances with the ball to pound the final nail, but the Bills defense would not let it happen.

Possession after possession, they kept giving their offense a chance. Possession after possession, they kept getting Brady off the field. You can’t ask for anything more.

Maybe if Allen stays in the game, he pulls another comeback out of his backside following a hold your nose performance the first three quarters.

For the record, my gut reaction on the field was that the Jonathan Jones hit that ended Allen’s day wasn’t even worth a flag. Clearly, that was not the case after seeing a replay. However, I don’t think he should have or will be suspended for the play, even if the Bills believe otherwise.

Assuming there isn’t any long term impact from Allen’s head injury, he’s going to keep getting chances to win games late no matter how poorly he plays the first three quarters.

Bill Barnwell wrote earlier this week he thinks the Bills have the best defense in the league. Right or wrong, they’re certainly in the discussion.

If they can smother a Hall of Famer like Brady, who’s left on their schedule that will really be a challenge? Dallas for sure. Maybe the Eagles. New England, but only because they’re in Foxboro the next time. And that’s probably it.

The Bills lost this time. As Jon Feliciano said, “We deserved to lose.” The Brady-Belichick reign has not ended. For now, it’s still status quo in the AFC East.

But, the Bills will get another shot at them in December and they will have a legit chance to win. Their defense is too good to think otherwise.