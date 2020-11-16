“The ball was in the air for like 10 minutes”

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) pulls in the game winning touchdown pass as Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) and strong safety Micah Hyde (23) defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 32-20. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, A.Z. (WIVB) — The Bills had a 23-9 lead that they blew in the second half of the game against the Cardinals, but no matter the 17 unanswered points Arizona scored in the third and fourth quarters, this game came down to the final minutes.

After 26 scoreless minutes, the Buffalo Bills finally found the endzone after putting together a 12 play, 78 yard drive. Josh Allen threw an absolute dart to Stefon Diggs for what looked to be the game-winning touchdown as the Bills jumped ahead to a 30-26 lead.

But the issue here is that Buffalo left some 30 seconds on the clock.

That’s 30 seconds for an extremely shifty, high-powered offense, led by an extremely shifty quarterback who has already accounted for four comeback victories in his short NFL career.

Arizona ran three plays, totaling 32 yards, and Buffalo called a timeout with 11 seconds left in the game. That was enough for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray to figure out the final play of the game.

With Arizona on the 43-yard line, the ball was snapped, and Murray scrambled to the left. Mario Addison nearly brought him down, but Murray high-stepped out of it and had just enough juice to launch a ball up.

It floated for what seemed like forever, and somehow with three defenders surrounding him, DeAndre Hopkins went up, snagged the ball out of the air, and came down with it for the game-winning touchdown.

“We were thinking one last play, they had to go to the endzone down by four, we knew they were going to the endzone,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said after the game.

“As he threw it up in the air, my only thought was to knock it down,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said.

“The ball was in the air for, like, ten minutes. We had ten bracketed, small sides, he [DeAndre Hopkins] just went in the air first. I was trapped behind him, I think Poyer and Tre’Davious were coming from the side and the front, he just beat us in the air. He timed it perfectly,” Hyde said.

“While it was in the air, I kept thinking someway, somehow we gotta find a way to get the ball out of his hands. Thought we guarded it pretty well. Gotta find a way to make a play,” Poyer said.

“I was late getting in the air, I feel like I could have done a better job on that part. I was trapped behind him, I feel like I could’ve timed it better. That one hurts, that one hurts,” Hyde said.

“In the end, it comes down to the last play. You can have a good game all day, but it comes down to that last play, obviously we want it back. It’s a tough one, we’ll learn from it, but it’s definitely a tough one,” Poyer said.