The 2020 round one “mock”

JP Pelzman of Forbes joins Thad Brown to discuss the New York Jets' draft plans as a part of News 8’s AFC East draft preview.

Mock drafts predict the Jets will either take an offensive tackle or a wide receiver with the eleventh overall pick in the draft. "If the only one sitting there is Andrew Thomas of Georgia, they may go wide receiver," said Pelzman. "Joe Douglas needs to stay patient and not trade up because let's face it, there are a lot of holes right now."