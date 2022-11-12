One big thing and two other things that are holding my thoughts as the Bills get ready to take on the Vikings…

To Josh Or Not To Josh

The Bills dog and pony show regarding Josh Allen’s elbow injury has succeeded in at least closing the week with some shred of doubt whether Allen will play or not Sunday. Sean McDermott plays it close to the vest with injuries every week, but giving Allen an “hour by hour” designation on Friday was new. As was Josh running off the field Friday afternoon when the media entered for standard post practice interviews as if the team was trying to hide something. The official injury report would always have said that Allen participated on a limited basis Friday. I think Allen had enough of cameras dissecting every nook and cranny of his injured right elbow after practice the first couple days.

Whatever confusion the Bills are trying to sell the Vikings this week, the fact remains Allen did not participate at all in the two most important practices of the week and not fully in the third practice. The Bills also would much prefer he be fully healthy for December and January then this one particular game in mid-November. The Bills season is not resting on the outcome this weekend. Even though their division rivals are much more feisty than expected, the Bills do still have wiggle room to accomplish everything they want to in this regular season without a win this Sunday.

To me, that all adds up to Case Keenum getting his first Buffalo start against the Vikings. Being ready and able to handle a short or even one game Allen absence is exactly why the Bills traded for a backup as competent as the 10-year vet. He seen it all. He’s done it all. He even already has a rapport with Stefon Diggs after a full season together in Minnesota back in 2017.

There’s no doubt Keenum is significant step down from Allen. What quarterback wouldn’t be? Keenum still gives the Bills a solid chance to move the ball, score points and win. There’s also the likelihood that a quarterback the Vikings have never seen in this system will provide a couple of new wrinkles. This will be a game where the Bills need Ken Dorsey to shine.

They Forgot About Tre

We will once again also be waiting up until the inactives are announced at 11:30am Sunday to find out if this is finally the first time Tre White will be on the field for the Bills this year. This week, however, we actually might get a clue early.

With Kaiir Elam doubtful to play because of an ankle injury, the Bills would be left with only Dane Jackson and Christian Benford as healthy active corners. If White isn’t going to play again this week, the team would have to activate someone else off the practice squad by Saturday at 4pm. Probably Ja’marcus Ingram or Xavier Rhodes. No activation means the Bills feel comfortable with the corners they have. Since no player listed as doubtful has ever been active in a game under McDermott, no activation in this case means White finally makes his 2022 debut. Probably.

The Bills could absolutely use him in this game. Outside of Miami, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen will probably be the best combo of receivers Buffalo will have to defend all year. It’s hard to expect White will play at or even near his All-Pro level in the first game back after nearly a 12-month absence. Jefferson is also, arguably, the best receiver in the league. Even corners playing at an All-Pro level have a tough time hanging with him.

Even if the physical skills aren’t quite there yet, the mental lift the Bills get from seeing White, his smiles, his jokes and his energy back on the field will be hard to measure. Whatever level he is at, I do think it will be at least somewhat of an improvement over the Bedford/Elam rookie rotation that’s been happening at one corner spot all year long.

The Quarterback Must Go Down

I don’t think either team runs the ball much in this game. Both are pretty good at defending it and neither is all that super at making it happen. A bit surprising regarding a team that has Dalvin Cook (Vikings are 21st in rush yards per attempt this season)

The other reason I don’t think either team runs the ball much is because they both should have a lot of success throwing it. As mentioned above, the Vikings receiving corps, which now includes tight end T.J. Hockenson, is going to have success every single week. Even if the Bills get White back, they still will be without Jordan Poyer at safety. It leaves the Buffalo secondary very inviting against a passing group like Minnesota’s. On the flip side, the Vikings are aren’t all that impressive against the pass. They are 27th in completion percentage allowed and 31st in passing yards per attempt.

The key to this game is going to be which team can stop that passing game at the head. Who can get enough pressure on the other team’s quarterback to force the mistakes both defenses are adept at creating. The Bills and Vikings are each top 11 in turnovers created, interceptions forced and sacks. Both teams are also top 10 in preventing sacks, but the Bills offensive line benefits from Allen’s elusiveness. With that gone, this part of the game might be advantage Vikings.

The Vikings are also healthier when it comes to the guys most likely to chase the quarterback. Danielle Hunter and Za’darius Smith are among the top outside pairs in the game and have 13.5 sacks combined, including eight in the last three games. The Bills still have Von Miller, but second best edge rusher Greg Rousseau is missing this game with an ankle injury. Buffalo needs a day from the inside group of Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle.

Betting Things

2-1 last week and 11-13 now for the season. Also barely back to the plus side. I’m now up exactly 0.1 units. There aren’t many props available this week due to the uncertainty of Allen’s status. (//Shakes fist in the air// Damn you, Sean Mcdermott!). So we’ll do the best we can.

Over Stefon Diggs whatever. The Vikings are not very good stopping the pass. Allen has already proven that he will force feed Diggs. If it’s Keenum, I think he is more likely to throw the guy he’s most comfortable with and that’s Diggs. I don’t think his stupendous season slows down at all this week.

Dawson Knox anytime touchdown. Minnesota is better against the run than the pass and they are terrible in the red one. Dead last, to be exact. No matter the quarterback, I see a couple of passing touchdowns for the Bills and Knox has the most inviting odds at +270 (FanDuel).

Bills -1 in the second half. The Bills have been a good team after halftime all year, the last couple weeks notwithstanding. Minnesota has been slightly below average in the second half. I think it might take a little while for Keenum to get comfortable in the offense and maybe even the offense with him. So win or lose, I like the Bills to have a strong second half.

Also like: Devin Singletary over receptions. Whatever the number ends up being I think Keenum will operate more in the framework of the offense and freelance less than Allen would. That means more check-downs. Jefferson over is never a bad play also. He’s had 98 yards or more his last five games.

The Pick

The Vikings have the second best record in the NFL, but are hardly seen as the second best team. That’s in large part because Kirk Cousins is a good, but very much not great quarterback. In addition, Minnesota is 6-0 in one score games this year and have four wins against backup quarterbacks.

Well… whaddaya know? They’re probably catching another backup quarterback this week. The Bills concerns in this game are not just missing Allen. It’s also that they really haven’t gotten much production out of anyone on offense beyond QB1 and WR1. Diggs, by himself, is not beating a team that’s 7-1 no matter how much a paper tiger they may be. Someone else is going to have to become a dependable way to move the ball and score points, at least for this game.

The Bills could also be missing difference making players at all three levels of the defense. Poyer and Rousseau we know are already out. The Bills do get Matt Milano back at linebacker this week–which is always big–but Tremaine Edmonds is questionable to play.

Not many teams could be without their starting quarterback along with top players at edge rusher, safety and linebacker and still have a chance to beat a top level opponent. The Bills are one of those squads and I think this game is no worse than a toss up for Buffalo.

There is the added factor that the weather could be messy for this game. The forecast Saturday morning predicts the high chance for rain ends before kickoff. For once, bad weather might actually favor Buffalo. Maybe the winds of Lake Erie provide an unexpected boost.

In the end, I think the Vikings have too many good (and healthy) players where it matters and can take advantage of what the Bills are missing due to their injuries. Minnesota also has a plus special teams group and has been very good at not beating themselves. They have committed the second least penalties in the league and their eight turnovers are fifth best.

The phrase “When it rains, it pours” is normally a negative connotation, but I think it’s working out in Minnesota’s favor this year. Give me the Vikings to beat another backup quarterback in a one score game 27-20.