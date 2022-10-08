Three things on my mind as the Bills get ready for their nearly annual battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers…

Pickett’s Charge

The Bills will get to be the first opponent for a Kenny Pickett start. If he’s anything like the last time the Steelers took a first round quarterback, that could actually be a the answer to a trivia question.

Sean McDermott has dominated rookie quarterbacks in Buffalo: 8-3 including the playoff win against Mac Jones last year. Against Davis Mills and Zach Wilson, Buffalo demonstrated how suffocating they can be for an inexperienced quarterback. If the Bills defense was at full strength, I would expect a repeat performance this weekend.

One of the reasons the Steelers are turning to Pickett is because their passing game can’t get much worse. They are 28th in the NFL in passing yards, tied for dead last in touchdown passes (2) and have the second most interceptions (5). Pittsburgh does have some decent pieces in the receiving game. In his first half a game of NFL work last weekend, Pickett looked pretty much like you’d think a rookie would look. There were some wow moments interspersed with a few head slappers.

Regardless the quarterback, I would be a touch concerned for the Bills if Tremaine Edmunds doesn’t play. That would leave three of the four players who make up the spine of Buffalo’s passing defense in street clothes: Edmunds, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. All three very experienced players.

This version of the Bills defense, whatever it is, should still be plenty good enough with McDermott and Leslie Frazier in charge to handle a rookie signal caller at home.

Elam Ending

One of the Steelers more promising offensive pieces is rookie wideout George Pickens. He’s got an incredible size-speed combo and is coming off his first 100 yard game. I was a big fan of his in college. He only slipped to the second round because of injury and off field questions.

This might be a fascinating match up for Kaiir Elam. The Bills rookie is still finding his footing in the McDermott zone scheme. When it comes to sheer athleticism, Elam can match up with almost any receiver in the NFL.

I don’t think we’re to the point with Elam where he’s going to travel with any receiver (and Pickens hasn’t merited that type of number one receiver attention yet either) but I would love to see McDermott give him a few press man one-on-one opportunities against Pickens. Even just to see how good that athleticism can be.

Safety First

Despite a 1-3 record, this is still the Steelers under Mike Tomlin. Their defense is, as usual, pretty good. Pittsburgh is 6th in the NFL in turnovers forced and tied for the Bills with the league’s most interceptions at seven. Minkah Fitzpatrick is a walking turnover in the secondary. Alex Highsmith has the NFL’s second most sacks with five and a half. Pittsburgh is yet to allow more than 24 points on defense. This unit can play, even without T.J. Watt.

The Bills are already going to be down Dawson Knox on offense. Isaiah McKenzie might play. Gabe Davis will play, but he is yet to look 100% this season. This is a game where I think the offensive line needs to keep Josh Allen clean.

They were pretty good last week against a Ravens team that was fairly creative with their blitzes. The Steelers are among the NFL heavier blitzing teams, as well. I think the best chance for Pittsburgh to be dangerous in this game is to make every passing play a free-for-all in the Bills backfield with two or three snaps ending in turnovers.

The O-line doesn’t have to be perfect. Even just an above average performance could go a long way towards making sure this game ends the way the oddsmakers think it should.

Betting Things

Took a bath literally and figuratively in Baltimore, missing on all three of these picks. I’m 5-7 for the year and even on units won/lost.

Devin Singletary over 17.5 receiving yards. NFL teams are starting to play the Bills with a lot of drop and watch pass defenses. Two high or three high has been pretty common. That means the checkdowns are open to Singletary. Especially with Knox out, I think this is an excellent play.

George Pickens over 40.5 receiving yards. Pickens had a big game last week and, in no small part, because Pickett seemed to enjoy looking his way (61 of 102 receiving yards after the QB swtich). Pittsburgh is going to need to take some shots down the field and Pickens is their best option for that. He could beat this line with one catch.

Bills -6.5 in the 2nd half. Buffalo is outscoring opponent 63-7 after halftime. The coaching staff has been excellent with in-game adjustments. My only concern here is that Buffalo blows Pittsburgh out in the first half and plays a preseason roster in the 4th quarter.

I also like: Bills TD on their 1st possession. (Don’t let one deflected interception in the rain discourage you after 8 in a row). Under 45.5 total points. (Rookie QB on the road and Bills somewhat depleted offense against a good Pittsburgh defense doesn’t sound like a ton of points)

The Pick

This is a brand new era for the Steelers. It’s been a long time since this team has been rebuilding and it’s the first time ever for Tomlin. I think it’s different when a team like this one goes through a big change. When you’re used to winning, you’ll still expect to win even when it’s not supposed to happen. Especially early in one of those seasons of turnover.

I think switching to a rookie quarterback with promise is going to provide a burst for Pittsburgh. Especially because it almost has to help in the pass game. This will not be your typical 14 point underdog coming to Orchard Park.

If the Bills were at full strength or even much closer to it, I think this game would be a walk. This is no knock on the backups who will likely play against the Steelers. Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin have been admirable replacing Poyer and Hyde so far. Elam and Dane Jackson on the corners are a pretty reasonable NFL starting duo. I think if Edmunds doesn’t play, Tyrel Dodson is one of the best backup linebackers in the NFL. Even without Knox, the Bills still have plenty of weapons on offense.

This is still a game the Bills should win, but thoughts I had earlier in the week of betting Buffalo to win by 30 or holding the Steelers under ten points have gone out the window. This is not a game that should be in doubt much into the fourth quarter, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Buffalo covering the 14 points is in question all the way up to the very end.

My Buffalo Kickoff Live prediction, which was posted before the Buffalo injury situation became clear, is 34-3 Bills. Knowing now all the names that are definitely and unlikely out to play. I’ll shorten that score to Buffalo 30-13.