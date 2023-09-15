Three things on my mind as the Bills get ready to meet the Raiders in this year’s home opener…

What Were They Made For?

Here’s what we know about the Bills offense: Josh Allen can be and often is Superman (even when he doesn’t have to be). Stefon Diggs is super good.

Does anyone else wanna get in the pool?

The offense stagnated last season when Diggs and Allen pulling first downs out of thin air became the only options. That can’t be the formula this year. The Bills need a different identity.

James Cook had some decent moments in the opener. Normally, I’m not on board with taking the ball out of Allen’s hands. Four turnovers and a dumb loss are good reason for a bit of re-evaluation. Perhaps leaning on Cook in the run game or, even better, as an outlet receiver, can help.

Dalton Kincaid is still capable of making a first round pick level impact. Buffalo went 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) just about every snap in the opener. Kincaid is going to have plenty of opportunities. Maybe the Bills can even finally crack the Gabe Davis chestnut.

There probably isn’t a team in the NFL that’s going to discover new sources of offense against the Jets. The Raiders are most certainly not the Jets. This is definitely more of a long term than one game Thing, but developing an identity should at least begin on Sunday.

Take It To (The) Maxx

I liked what I saw from the Raiders defense in week one. They held the Broncos to 16 points. Russell Wilson had 177 yards passing. Denver didn’t reach 100 yards rushing. Divine Deablo is a name that you may start hearing about league wide.

That said, this defense is still not expected to be very good. The only real worry for the Bills when they have the ball is edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off a 12.5 sack season and already got his first QB takedown of this year in week one. He’s as good as almost any quarterback chaser in the league and is capable of ruining a game by himself. Hope Spencer Brown ate his Wheaties this week.

The Bills don’t have to dominate him. They don’t have to stop him. Just contain him a little. The Jets had like seven guys who could make Allen miserable. The Raiders really only have Crosby. At least prevent him from being a headache every series.

Garoppolo No!

When it comes to stopping the Raiders, it’s tough to lean run or pass because they have a star for both. Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards last year. Davante Adams was third in receiving yards. Overplay to stop one and the other will probably kill you. Even quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a competent, experienced veteran.

I still think Garoppolo is where the Bills attack. He tends to be a first read, operate the system type quarterback. It’s a reason he thrived playing for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. He was very efficient in his first game under Josh McDaniels with the Raiders: 20-26, 200 yards, two TDs and one interception.

If Garoppolo is forced to make things happen on his own, it becomes more of a problem for him. The Bills defense comes armed with plenty of smarts, experience and guile in the secondary. I think they can confuse the bleep out of Garoppolo and make him not feel comfortable with that first read. Or at least that should be the goal.

The Bills are going to catch a big break in this game with number two wideout Jakobi Meyers out due to a concussion. He was excellent (nine catches, 81 yards, two TDs) in the opener. I think Vegas might be a handful on offense at full strength. That won’t be Buffalo’s problem this week.

Betting Things

1-0 after hitting on the under last week and I’m up 1.25 units so far.

I liked unders last week. This week, I’d lean more to the overs, but not as heavily. I think the Bills are likely ready to unleash the offense against a defense that’s not in their weight class. And I think the Raiders have a good shot to move the ball reasonably well themselves.

Vegas was among the league leaders in explosive plays allowed last year. I’m a big fan of playing the over on longest reception in the game. That prop isn’t available yet, so I’ll update this with an official play. I’m leaning to a parlay that also includes over Bills team points and (spoiler alert!) a Buffalo moneyline win.

The Pick

I know it’s only Week 2, but it’s borderline desperation time for the Bills. Starting 0-2 with losses to Zach Wilson and at home to the Raiders might put Buffalo in a hole they can’t climb out of, relative to their lofty division title/homefield advantage goals. Not with the Cowboys, Eagles Chiefs, Bengals, Jags and two against the Dolphins still left on the schedule.

I don’t think the Bills end up in that spot. They’re just too talented. Las Vegas might have the upper hand on elite weapons, but Buffalo is immensely better at quarterback.

The biggest Bills advantage might be on defense. Leonard Floyd was excellent in game one. Greg Rousseau was pretty solid on the other side. Buffalo should get enough pressure on Jimmy G to be a problem. Christian Benford was just fine in his first full game start. I thought the secondary, as a whole, covered pretty well against the Jets.

Throw in a home crowd that’s virtually a lock to be riled (and perhaps liquored) up for what’s expected to be an absolutely gorgeous football day in Buffalo and it’s hard to see a Sean McDermott team letting this one get away.

Do the Bills have a dumb Jacksonville-level loss every year? Sure, but that’s something that happens to every team. Allen said all week the goal was not to let last week’s faceplant turn into two. Buffalo has been pretty good in the McDermott-Allen era of not doing that.

So, I think they handle their business.

Like I said, I like points in this game. I’d also pick Buffalo to cover the spread (8.5 points as of late Friday). Give me the Bills in a classic get right game 38-24.