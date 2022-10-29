Three things on my mind as the Bills get back to work against the Packers…

Green Bay Is A Mess

This game is on Sunday Night Football because the world expected both the Bills and Packers, led by superstar quarterbacks, to be among the top two teams in the NFL. The Bills have held up their end of the bargain.

Green Bay, on the other hand, has been an utter disaster since a 3-1 start. Their three-game losing streak included two games where they were favored by more than a touchdown and two where they blew double-digit leads. To be fair, two of those losses were against arguably the top two surprise teams in the league (Giants and Jets).

There’s not anything in particular this Green Bay team does well. The pass defense appears a paper tiger (explanation below). The O-line, which has generally been one of the best in the league, is generating mediocre numbers rushing the ball and protecting the quarterback. Aaron Rodgers appears aloof at press conferences and spends more time in public talking about retirement than anything that’s been productive for his team.

On top of all that, the offense comes to Orchard Park fairly banged up. Top veteran receiver Allen Lazard will miss his first game since week one with a shoulder injury. Fellow vet Randall Cobb is already on injured reserve. The only receivers left for Green Bay who aren’t rookies are Amari Rodgers (four catches as a rookie last year) and… drum roll…. Sammy Watkins! Remember him? You’ll be surprised in the least to hear Watkins has played only three of seven games in his first season with the Packers because of injuries.

Did I mention two starting Green Bay offensive linemen (David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins) are both questionable? Both missed a practice this week and were limited in the other two.

The Bills priority for this game might be to simply play clean and not make any mistakes. The Packers are going to find a way to lose their fourth in a row. Just stay out of the way and let them do it.

Coaching Magic

The Bills are 5-0 coming out of the bye under Sean McDermott. Look a little closer at that stat, you’ll discover it’s less impressive then it appears.

All five Bills games after the bye week have come at home. Three of the five were against teams that finished the season in last place. Only one has been against a team that ended up with a winning record (last year’s Dolphins went 9-8).

It’ll be fun some year to see that stat tested by a legitimate challenge. It does not appear this year will be that year. The Bills are home after the bye week for a sixth consecutive season. As stated above, the Packers appear destined for an intense battle to even produce a winning record.

McDermott has already proven very good at making sure his team wins the games they are supposed to (14-2 all-time winning when favored by seven points or more). Having an extra week to prepare certainly has not hurt.

Stats Can Lie

A cursory look at the Packers defense reveals what appears to be a pretty straightforward game plan. Green Bay is number one in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game and has allowed the second least yards through the air. That’s less yards than even some teams who’ve had their bye already and played one less game.

On the flip side, the Packers run defense is bottom 10 in yards per rush and rushing yards allowed per game. So the Bills should run the ball more, right? Not so fast, my friend.

Green Bay’s passing numbers are built upon a schedule where five of the Packers opponents are in the bottom half of the NFL in passing. The only two above average passing offenses Green Bay has faced each put up 250 yards or more. Green Bay’s top corner, Jaire Alexander, is having a nondescript season by the number so far. His battle with Stefon Diggs should still be a pretty fun one, but there is no reason why the Bills can’t target Diggs same as they would against anyone else (somewhere, Jalen Ramsey’s jersey is still smoking from getting toasted by Diggs in the season opener).

Green Bay has allowed the lowest average depth of target in the league and the second highest completion percentage. That means the Packers tend to drop deep and force short, high percentage throws. The Bills have been pretty good at finding Gabe Davis down the field the last two weeks. It doesn’t mean they can’t attack deep again this week, but Green Bay’s defense has been successful in preventing that type of throw.

One way or another, there should still be plenty of throws to Josh Allen’s liking available and the Bills should not need to significantly adjust their normal game plan despite the Packers pass D success thus far.

Betting Things

I went 1-2 with the Bills-Chiefs props. That drops me down to 8-10 for the season, but we are square in terms of units. Ready to get back on the plus side this week.

Dawson Knox over 3.5 catches. I would prefer to take Davis with this prop, but his line is juiced pretty heavy (-145) so I’ll try and roll with Knox at +140ish. He’s had four catches in two of his last four games. As mentioned above, the Packers like the force checkdowns and dump offs. Knox should be good for at least a couple of those.

Aaron Jones over 4.5 receptions. The Green Bay receiver injury situation might make Jones the number one target for Rogers in this game. Rodgers is likely to spend most of the second half throwing anyway, so I like my chances with Jones topping this number.

Packers under 17.5 points. Green Bay is on the road. The offense is banged up. The Bills have the league’s number one defense. This one feels like a no-brainer.

This space is for props only, but I love laying the points with the Bills this week. So much so, I’m going to push my odds to the plus side and take the Bills -13.5. Devin Singletary with the most rushing yards in the game is another fun bet (+390 on FanDuel) I like. The only likely competition is his own quarterback and Allen usually doesn’t run a ton in a blowout.

The Pick

When the schedule came out, this game appeared to be the last of what was a pretty tough opening gauntlet for the Bills. Instead, it might be the first of a softer latter half of the schedule. The Bills only have three games left on the schedule against teams that are currently over .500 and two of those games are the Jets!

The NFL is 100% a week to week league, but it feels like a stretch to even consider this game going against the the run of play lately for both these teams. The Packers are reeling. They are banged up. The Bills are fresh. They are almost completely healthy and their three game win streak includes three wins that are darn impressive individually.

This isn’t a contest that should require a whole lot of thought to predict. We haven’t even discussed that Highmark Stadium will be bananas for a Sunday Night game, the first SNF with fans since 2007. Rodgers is still the two-time MVP and that should be respected, but he didn’t pull out an MVP-caliber game any of the last three weeks against lesser competition. It’s throwing darts to expect that type of game this week against the Bills.

My only cause for being conservative with this Bills pick is that three of the last four opponents have held Allen and the offense to 24 points or less and Green Bay is in better shape on defense than they are on offense.

Still, all three of those games were on the road for the Bills and this game is definitely not. So, I won’t be surprised if this looks a lot like the Steelers or Titans win this year, but I’m going to predict Bills 31-14.