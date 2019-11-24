Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Broncos

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a tackle against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Three things on my mind as the Bills get ready to host the Broncos…

Don’t Judge a Book

The Broncos don’t look like a 3-7 team. They gave the Vikings one helluva fight last week and were impressive even in blowing a 20-point lead.

The defense is legit and hangs out right next to the Bills is most categories. Curiously, that includes a lack of turnovers (9 for Denver, third worst in the league. The Bills have 12) and, until last week, sacks (Denver is currently 22nd with 24 sacks. The Bills leapt from 20th to 9th after the eight in Miami gave them 29 for the year).

Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant might still be NFL babies, but there also probably isn’t a more physically imposing WR/TE combo in the league. Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay are solid, underrated backs.

Unlike the Bills, the Broncos have no breathers on their schedule. Detroit or Cleveland would be considered the worst team they play this year. They’ve lost three games on last second field goals (two with suspicious officiating circumstances) and by four points last week (Fant was in the end zone with the ball in his hands for a late game winning TD, but could not hold on).

The Allen Advantage

There are three starting QBs in the NFL named Allen. This will the first head to head meeting among the group and the Bills will likely have the better one.

Brandon Allen’s completion percentage after two starts is below 50 percent. He doesn’t do enough of the basic things consistently, yet. However, his (small sample size) percentages are actually very similar to Josh Allen’s. He also showed plenty of moxie last week converting three different fourth downs on the, ultimately, failed final Broncos drive.

The goal for the Bills will be to stop Lindsay/Freeman and make Allen try to beat their confounding pass defense on the road. If the Broncos are forced to rely on their pass game, it’s good for Buffalo.

Power v. Power

When the Bills get the ball inside the 20, two of the game’s best will be going head to head.

Buffalo is third in the NFL in red zone efficiency: 19 touchdowns in 28 red zone trips. Denver is second in red zone defense: only 12 touchdowns allowed in 29 red zone trips.

Assuming the Bills are back to the weekly nailbiters, the winner of this battle probably wins the game.

The Pick

Denver not only appears better than their 3-7 record, they seem to be a terrible matchup for the Bills.

Their two-headed running attack is precisely the thing that can gash the, otherwise, pretty good Bills defense. Cleveland did it two weeks ago. So did Philly. Miami tried, but they don’t have the horses to make it work.

Ty Nsekhe’s injury is also awful timing. Cody Ford has not only been a slightly worse player overall, his biggest weakness is speed rushers. Whaddaya know… here comes Von Miller.

The Bills team that beat Miami last week should handle this game just fine, but it’s hard for me to trust the one game performance over the previous nine.

I’m a perfect 10-0 picking winners in this spot. Don’t worry about a shoulder injury patting myself on the back. I’m perfectly aware the Bills schedule has included few mysteries so far.

That said, I’m starting to think about the perfect season. I want this. As much as I HATE riding Brandon Allen on the road to keep the dream alive, I’m too impressed by everything else around him. Two weeks ago, the Bills played a talented team that was unable to finish games elsewhere, but was able to finish Buffalo. I think it happens again. I’ll take Denver 21-13.