Three things on my mind as the Bills do all they can to try and escape Snow-vember 2 and make it to Detroit for the game with the Browns…

Time To Get Right

This Bills offense is hardly anything close to bad, but it’s been a struggle by their standards the last few weeks. This week (and I do mean ‘week’ because Detroit also qualifies for many of these thoughts) should offer the Bills offense a huge opportunity to soothe some frustration.

The Cleveland defense ranks in the bottom 10 for yards allowed per play, yards allowed per run and yards allowed per pass. They’re even dead last in punt return yards allowed. They don’t force turnovers, either. Only two teams have less than their three interceptions. This should be a target rich environment for Josh Allen and company.

Things might have gotten even a little easier for the Bills when Browns starting corner Greg Newsome suffered a concussion in practice on Friday and will now miss the game. Myles Garrett and his 7.5 sacks are always a concern. Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown both lost a ton of reps against the two elite guys the Vikings had on the edge last week. As long as the Bills can keep Garrett under control for most of the game, there should be plenty of opportunity to move the ball on offense.

If the Bills are going to be the dominant, elite offense many believe them to be, this is the type of the game where they roll up points like it’s a pinball machine. Fair warning: I’m sure whoever writes previews for the Bengals said all the same things when Cincinnati got ready to play the Browns a few weeks ago and Cleveland held them to 13 points.

Another Ground And Pound Test

The Bills have averaged 176 yards allowed on the ground the last three games. There is no rest for that weary run defense when they face Nick Chubb this week. Chubb is the NFL’s 4th leading rusher.

For the third time in five games, the Bills will be down one of their starting linebackers. This time it’s Tremaine Edmunds, but that’s probably the better linebacker to be down for this game. Matt Milano has been the superior run defender and tackler (especially in space) this season. Getting Jordan Poyer back would also be a big benefit. He is questionable to play Sunday.

Chubb is probably going to get his one way or the other. He doesn’t have a game with a yards per carry below 4.4 and he’s averaged at least five a carry in six of nine games. He also has five 100 yard games already this year.

The Browns have not won a game when Chubb has been held below 100. The key to this game is not shutting him down, but making sure that he and the Browns run game don’t take this thing over.

Blessing In Six Feet Of Disguise

There’s no doubt that this week has been a huge headache for the Bills. They only had a really one day of practice. Illnesses prevented any team work from happening in practice on Wednesday. The snow canceled all in-person activity on Friday. The game plan has changed midweek from likely something expecting an outdoor, snow filled grind to a climate controlled free-for-all inside the dome in Detroit.

That doesn’t even cover the mental toll from players trying to dig out family members and make sure everyone is safe. McDermott said this week he wants to make certain players and coaches have their mind in the right place once they make it to Detroit.

All that said, I think this venue change is a huge benefit for Buffalo. The indoor setting opens up more avenues to pass the ball. A bad weather game also would have neutralized some of the talent advantage the Bills have across the board. That won’t happen at Ford Field.

No one would have wished for the type of storm that is now paralyzing large parts of Buffalo and the surrounding towns. From a football point of view however, I think the Bills would prefer to play this game indoors at a neutral site then at home in a blizzard. Even if it might take truth serum for them to to actually say it.

Betting Things

Another 2-1 week has me 13-14 for the season and one unit on the plus side.

Bills over 29.5 points. As mentioned above, the Cleveland defense is very not good. The Browns offense is respectable beyond just what Chubb can do. I think the Bills have the opportunity and the motivation to hit that 30 point mark with ease.

Josh Allen over 272.5 passing yards. The Bills offense has run through Allen more and more the last few weeks. Although the Browns don’t offer much resistance against either the run or pass, I don’t see the Bills straying from that game plan. I even am considering a sprinkle of Allen throwing for 300 and/or 325 yards.

Amari Cooper under 52.5 receiving yards. Cooper’s season defies explanation. He’s averaging six catches and 90 yards a game at home, but only two and a half catches and 33 yards a game on the road. Technically, this will not be a road game, so I’m curious if the splits hold up. I’d also rather probably bet the under on receptions, but I can’t find a line for that just yet.

Also like: Allen over 1.5 touchdown passes. The vig on this is strong (best line I can find is -178), but it feels like a virtual lock. Gabe Davis over 54.5 receiving yards. The Browns still have Denzel Ward and he’s still pretty good. Not that the Bills will shy away from throwing to Stefon Diggs, but I think Davis should have plenty of opportunities.

The Pick

This game at face value does lead one to wonder if it could be a repeat of the Colts domination in Orchard Park last year. Just like Indy, the Browns have a star running back and a running game that can totally overrun opponents. Like the Colts, Cleveland even has a quarterback and a passing game that isn’t intimidating, but is deceptively successful.

Even though the Bills run defense has been giving up big games lately, there are some reasonable excuses for the last three weeks. The Vikings game was mainly one 80 yard mistake. The Jets game was skewed by New York’s last drive. The Packers were running the ball when no one thought it made any sense.

That Colts game last year flipped on turnovers early and that is a concern for Buffalo, the most turnover prone offense in the NFL. I don’t think that happens again, though.

I think the Bills are motivated in a lot of different ways on Sunday. They’re going to want to play for the their snow crippled city. They’re going to want to give all the people in Orchard Park–who are being deprived of a home game–the chance to cheer for something and to take their minds off shoveling a while.

The Bills are also kinda, sorta are getting to the point where they can’t afford more losses. If they don’t win this game, they might head to Thanksgiving in last place. Quite a statement for a team that was, and still is, considered one of the Super Bowl favorites.

I think Buffalo has had enough of apocalyptic scenarios for one week. The Bills won’t provide another one. I think the Bills handle their business relatively calmly and dispatches the Browns 30-17.