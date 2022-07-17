We are now less than a week away from the Bills reporting for training camp at St. John Fisher.

As we near the start of the 2022 NFL season, we take a look at the roster Brandon Beane has built for Sean McDermott. In many ways, an embarrassment of riches.

Today’s preview is tight ends.

You can read previous previews on the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

Strength: Athleticism

Dawson Knox showed repeatedly last year he can get downfield. His seven receptions on throws of 20-plus yards were second best in the NFL among tight ends.

The first line under O.J. Howard’s NFL draft profile was ‘exceptionally gifted athlete’. It’s why he was a first round pick. Even if he hasn’t harnessed that athleticism yet in the NFL, it’s still there.

Weakness: Dependability

Knox is yet to get through a season without missing games due to injury. While the drops decreased considerably last season, the hands still aren’t good. They just aren’t bad.

2021 was the first of Howard’s five NFL seasons where he played every game. Not much else behind the top two at this position except Tommy Sweeney. So, more injuries would make things tough.

X-factor: Scheme

The whole offense is a question mark under new coordinator Ken Dorsey, including speculation about more two tight end sets this year.

Does that make Howard an integral part of the pass game? Could Knox be the priority for more underneath routes where Cole Beasley used to operate?

How the Bills tight ends will be used would answer most questions about how successful that position will be in 2022.