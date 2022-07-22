We are now just hours away from the Bills reporting for training camp at St. John Fisher.

As we near the start of the 2022 NFL season, we take a look at the roster Brandon Beane has built for Sean McDermott. In many ways, an embarrassment of riches.

Today’s preview is secondary.

You can read offensive previews on the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive line. The defensive previews so far are defensive tackles, defensive ends and linebackers.

Strength: Safeties

I’m grouping all the D-backs together because doing a safeties only preview would be silly. There are no weaknesses with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

Poyer is coming off a first team All-Pro season. Hyde was a third teamer. They do everything well and do it all even better together. The best safety tandem in the league. By a lot.

Weakness: Corner Experience

Behind Tre White, the Bills are going very young on the outside.

Rookie Kaiir Elam is all but ticketed as a starter. Dane Jackson has the most experience after White with all of eight starts. Siran Neal could help in a pinch outside, but that’s not his wheelhouse. He’s much better in the slot or even as a third safety.

I’m a big Jackson fan and think he will be fine, if needed. Still, don’t be surprised about the Bills adding a veteran here mid-camp if White isn’t close and Elam starts slow.

X-factor: Tre White

When camp starts, White will be a bit more than 7 months past his ACL surgery. Typical recovery is 9-12 months. That puts his return anywhere from week 2 until week 15. It’s quite the spectrum.

Even when he does come back, it’s almost certainly not going to be White at his best. How many games will he play? How good will he be? It’s impossible to get even in the zip code of knowing.