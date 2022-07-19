We are now less than a week away from the Bills reporting for training camp at St. John Fisher.

As we near the start of the 2022 NFL season, we take a look at the roster Brandon Beane has built for Sean McDermott. In many ways, an embarrassment of riches.

Today’s preview is defensive tackle.

You can read previous previews on the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive line.

Strength: Depth

Sean McDermott is going to be very comfortable with his four-man rotation this year.

Ed Oliver is the star, but DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips all are expected to be very capable. Phillips had 9.5 sacks the last time he was in Buffalo, so there’s every reason to be confident in what he can do.

Beyond that, even Eli Ankou has made plays and he might not even make the roster.

Weakness: Impact

There’s a lot of solid tackles, but game changers outside of Oliver?

Jones is more the Star Lotulelei dirty work role. We can all look forward to fans complaining about his lack of production even if that’s likely his job.

That leaves Settle, who is still a young guy, but couldn’t crack the rotation on a very good Washington team. There are lots of good players who wouldn’t start on the Commanders front, but more playing time doesn’t guarantee an impact season.

Phillips had that superb 2019 with the Bills and earned himself a big contract from the Cardinals. It’s also his only season with more than three sacks or five tackles for a loss.

X-factor: Free Agents

The Bills are depending on Jones to be the anchor of the run D. He should be plenty good in that role.

Settle and Phillips are the question marks. There are good arguments for good seasons from both. If they don’t produce, it’s going to force Oliver into a ton of crunch time reps. He better stay healthy.