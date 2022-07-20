We are now less than a week away from the Bills reporting for training camp at St. John Fisher.

As we near the start of the 2022 NFL season, we take a look at the roster Brandon Beane has built for Sean McDermott. In many ways, an embarrassment of riches.

Today’s preview is defensive tackle.

Strength: Von Miller

Like Stefon Diggs with the receivers, Miller is simply as good as it gets. He’s still an absolute elite edge rusher with speed to burn and a variety of high level moves.

He’s got a ton of experience–even in the championship column. The man who organizes the annual Passs Rush Summit should also be a helpful teacher at a position where the Bills need it most.

Weakness: Everyone Else

Look… there’s a reason the Bills gave Miller everything he wanted in a contract.

None of their recent draft picks are yet to live up to that draft status. Shaq Lawson is beloved in the locker room, but just another guy on the field. He’s not even a lock to make the team.

Miller better be getting the bubble wrap treatment around the facility.

X-factor: Greg Rousseau

There were moments of intrigue from Boogie Basham last year, but if a young guy is going to break out, it’s going to be the giant first rounder.

Rousseau was plenty solid as a run defender, but didn’t have the speed or moves to worry anyone yet as a rusher. Miller will help, but the big man they call Groot needs a galaxy level improvement for 2022.