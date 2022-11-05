Three things occupying my thoughts as the Bills get ready for another trip to New Jersey and a game against the Jets…

Some Don’t Like It Hot

The Jets are off to a surprising 5-3 start, but quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t much been a part of it, outside of one fourth quarter comeback in Pittsburgh during his first start of the year. Last week against the Patriots, the world saw exactly how bad Wilson can still be after only 18 starts in the NFL.

The big problem for Wilson is when he faces pressure. He has the league’s lowest completion percentage (19.1%) and lowest QB rating (7.1) while under pressure. Last week, all three of his interceptions were while trying to evade a rush and two were just brutally bad decisions. This problem is compounded by the Jets injury situation on the offensive line. They currently have three tackles who have started games this year on injured reserve along with guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, a former first round pick who filled in at tackle a couple times this year.

Despite missing a practice due to an ankle injury on Thursday, Von Miller will play against the Jets. He and Greg Rousseau have combined for 11 sacks off the edge this year. Their opportunities to continue eating on Sunday should be plentiful.

Testing The Sauce

Pro Football Focus currently ranks the Jets as the number one defense in the league. They are deep up front and have gotten some surprising play at linebacker, but the A-1 story on their D is first round pick Sauce Gardner.

Everything that draft experts loved in the spring about the rookie has been on display in the first half of his first NFL season. His length. His speed. His ability to recover. He leads the NFL with 12 pass break-ups and his numbers in man coverage top all corners, rookie or otherwise.

The Stefon Diggs v Sauce matchup is something myself and much of the football world have been frothing at the mouth to see for weeks. The problem is it’s probably not going to happen much. The Jets defense usually does not have their corners travel, meaning Gardner won’t follow the same receiver around for the whole game. That’s fairly typical for most rookie corners. Even one with Gardner’s talent and ability.

In addition, the Bills have moved Diggs around a ton this season. To start with, his snaps from the slot are almost double last year. Against Green Bay last Sunday, the Bills spent most of the game keeping Diggs away from Packers top corner Jaire Alexander to match up against the lesser Green Bay defensive backs.

I think both coaching staffs love football enough to want Diggs v Gardner as much as anybody else. However, coaches tend to do what they always do, especially when it’s working. In this case I think both teams won’t fix what isn’t broken and will, thus, deprive us of the Diggs-Gardner 1-on-1 for all but a handful of snaps.

Rise And Hines?

The Bills made another smart move at the trade deadline adding running back Nyheim Hines to an already powerful offense. This is clearly something the Bills have been chasing for a long time after flirting with J.D. McKissic in the offseason and then spending a second round pick on James Cook. That doesn’t mean Hines is going to be a big part of the offense right away.

Hines himself said the offense sounded like “Chinese” at first when he arrived at the facility this week. Sean McDermott on Friday talked about how adding a player on Tuesday–admitting it sounds silly–is already late enough in the week to make a game plan adjustment problematic.

Is it possible this is an elaborate smoke screen so the Jets downplay any preparation for what Hines could offer? Possibly. Regardless, it was going to be a process to figure out how to use such a unique weapon in this offense. Hines can do more than just catch dump passes. It doesn’t mean the Bills will not use him at all on Sunday. I just think that, when we look back on the Hines era in Buffalo, this game will be more tip of the iceberg than anything.

Betting Things

Hard luck 1-2 last week (still going over replays of Aaron Jones swing passes to prove five of them were forward). That leaves me 9-12 for the season and in the red for the first time, down 0.8 units.

Greg Rousseau over 0.75 sacks. Rousseau has a full sack in four of seven games for the Bills this year. Considering the aforementioned Jets injury situation at tackle, the likelihood that the Jets will be throwing a lot and the unlikelihood that Wilson will avoid many sacks, throwing some money at Rousseau +180 seems like a pretty smart bet.

Garrett Wilson over 46.5 receiving yards. Breece Hall is the rookie offensive player that’s earned all the headlines for the Jets, but their first round pick at receiver has been pretty good, too. Since the opener, Wilson has had at least 60 yards receiving in three of the four games where the Jets trailed by double digits. Corey Davis is out and Elijah Moore has not been used much since he publicly requested a trade. I think between the Jets likely trailing and the Bills secondary being banged up, there’s enough opportunity here for Wilson to top this number.

Under 46 points. The Jets defense can play and its offense can’t. That might be all you need to know about whether to take the over or under here. Obviously, the Bills can almost beat this number by themselves, but I don’t think that happens.

I also like Wilson over 4.5 catches. Gabe Davis under whatever (If the Bills keep Diggs away from Gardner, that means Davis is probably on him. Davis didn’t do much in the same situation last week).

The Pick

The Jets defense has plenty of good personnel. Beyond Gardner, there’s also defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who might be the second best inside rusher in football right now behind Aaron Donald. However, it would be very easy for a defense to look good against the list of quarterbacks the Jets have faced. Their four game winning streak came against Aaron Rodgers and two and a half backups (they saw both Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett in their win over Pittsburgh).

The eye test still says this Jets group can play and the Bills haven’t exactly been blowing the doors off of any defense the last few weeks. Buffalo hasn’t topped 27 points in four of the last five games. They’ve scored plenty to win, but not what was expected of this offense. When the Bills have the ball, this game could be an intriguing matchup for a bevy of reasons.

While Bills possessions might be eye candy at every turn, it’s very possible the Buffalo defense just stuffs Wilson and the Jets offense into a bag all game. Even when the Jets had Hall in the backfield–one of the game’s best young home run hitters–the rushing attack wasn’t much more than an average. The Bills are going to have a huge advantage up front and Wilson isn’t near good enough to take advantage of whatever shortcomings injuries will cause for the Buffalo secondary.

The Bills offense can explode at any time and against any team, but I don’t think it’ll be this week. I’m expecting a tougher, grindy-er battle where the Bills are in control from just about start to finish, but don’t put up the type of fireworks that thrill and enthrall. At the end of the day it’ll still be a Buffalo win. I’ll say Bills 24-6.