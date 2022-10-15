Three things at the top of my list when it comes to Sunday’s renewal of the NFL’s best matchup…

Testing The Kids

The Bills young secondary has fared quite well so far, all things considered. Micah Hyde has missed three-plus games. Jordan Poyer has missed two. Dane Jackson was out a game and, of course, Tre White missed them all. Yet, the Bills are still top four in passing yards allowed, pass TDs allowed and interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are an entirely different animal than anything this Bills defense will face (outside their own offense in practice). Even without Tyreek Hill this season, Kansas City remains right there with the Bills among the league leaders in anything even remotely connected to propelling a ball through the air.

Getting Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds and Christian Benford back this won’t be overstated. Poyer and Edmunds are a big part of coordinating the spine of the Bills pass defense. Poyer’s experience in the mental chess match against Mahomes is vital and opens doors for Leslie Frazier to better disguise his coverages.

Benford might be an underrated piece among the cavalry for this game. The Steelers saw a weakness on the perimeter, primarily with Kaiir Elam, and attacked it mercilessly. Elam is the squarest peg in the round hole that is the Sean McDermott zone scheme. It’s always been expected he will need time to develop. He seemed a bit confused and uncomfortable against the Steelers (though he did settle in better in garbage time).

If Kenny Pickett can locate and exploit Elam as a weakness, you better believe Mahomes is at least gonna try it. While Benford doesn’t have the physical attributes Elam does, he is better suited to do what Frazier asks at this stage of both rookies’ careers. I’d restore the Elam/Benford rotation across from Jackson, assuming Benford’s broken hand is recovered enough to warrant that type of work load (seems like it is). It would force the Chiefs to deal with a different look at corner and give both guys a chance to come up for air if the water gets too high trying to hang with one of the NFL’s truly elite offenses.

One way or another, Elam, Benford and Damar Hamlin or Jaquan Johnson at safety are going to be put to the fire in this game and must prove they won’t turn to ash.

This Is Why They Paid All That Money

Jerry Hughes almost got there. He almost reached Mahomes before the pass to Travis Kelce that became part two of 13 Seconds and set up the Chiefs’ tying field goal in last year’s divisional playoff.

Brandon Beane did his part in making sure that would not be a problem this year by handing Von Miller $51 million guaranteed. Miller has been worth every penny so far with four sacks in his first five games, leading a Bills rush that is currently ranks 7th in that category as a team.

It’s not just Miller who has made a noticeable impact. Jordan Phillips has 1.5 sacks in one full game and parts of two others. He’s been a terror when his balky hamstring has allowed. DaQuan Jones has also been a surprisingly effective rusher. Beane has preached building through the draft, but he did a helluva job fixing the pass rush issue with one trip to the NFL Free Agent Store.

Add in Greg Rousseau’s development and it’s very likely Mahomes will face a much more dangerous rush this time around. Last year in the regular season, the Bills contained the Chiefs with a dominant secondary. That group isn’t at quite the same level this year due to all the injuries. If this Bills front four continues what we’ve seen through five games, the defensive backs won’t have to cover all that long.

The Quick Strike

Buffalo’s big play pass game was back last week. The Bills hit passes of 20 yards or more on seven different snaps against the Steelers, which was more than the Ravens and Dolphins games combined (five).

The Chiefs don’t give up a ton of deep shots, despite what Davante Adams made it look like last Monday night. Kansas City is fourth in the league for least air yards allowed per target. In other words, teams that have thrown on the Chiefs don’t try to throw it very far. Even the Raiders didn’t have anything else over 20 yards outside the two Adams TDs.

Josh Allen doesn’t have to go deep to score a ton of points, but it certainly makes things easier. Buffalo’s domination of KC last October included a bevy of deep throws and quick TD drives. They won going away. In both the recent playoff losses, Allen had only connected on two 20-plus throws before the very late stages. It’s hard to remember because of the spectacular fireworks after the two minute warning, but the Bills only scored 21 points over the first 58 minutes of that game. A relatively un-elite performance.

Gabe Davis is fully healthy. Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox should be back. The Chiefs, on the other hand, will be without starting corner Rashad Fenton who has caught Allen passes each of the last two seasons (one counted, one was negated by the much discussed roughing the passer last October). Reserve safety Bryan Cook will also be out. The injury situation screams “Advantage: Bills”. The question will be if Allen can press that advantage down the field.

Betting Things

Bounce back week for me against the Steelers going 2-1. Back on the plus side again as well. I’m now up 0.75 units.

Josh Allen 50-plus rush yards. Allen usually runs it more in big games, in large part because the Bills ask him to. He’s been over 50 rush yards in every playoff game except the weather affected Ravens win. In the last four Chiefs games, he’s run for 42, 88, 59 and 68 yards. The line is 47.5, but I’ll spend a couple yards to erase the juice.

Allen over 2.5 TD passes. He’s topped this number three of five games this year and in both games at KC last year. He’s second in the NFL for TD passes in 2022. No team has allowed more scoring throws this year than the Chiefs. And we’re getting this at plus-money. Seems too easy.

Bills over 28.5 points. I hate putting all my eggs in the Bills offensive basket, but there are too many signs pointing to another 30-point Buffalo performance. They haven’t missed this number without weather being a factor in 2022 and have the big edge health wise. Let’s not fight the obvious. In fact, I might head over the Caesar’s and bet over 30.5 to get around +125 odds.

I also like: Mahomes over 2.5 TDs (Winner of this game has to have 3 TD passes, right? Bet them both!). Bills TD on first drive (Nine of ten games now thanks to Mr. 98 Yards). Marquez Valdez-Scantling over 45.5 receiving yards (Somebody on the Chiefs is gonna get targets if/when Mahomes attacks the Bills corners. MVS seems the best bet for that attention)

The Pick

Despite all the above fawning over the Bills offensive prospects in Kansas City, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense deserves a ton of respect. I’ve thought no one flummoxes Allen more often than Spags with his variety of looks and blitzes. Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap can ruin a passing game without any blitzing help.

The Chiefs also have done a really nice job re-tooling the defense through the draft. You’ll hear the names Nick Bolton and L’Jarius Sneed quite a bit Sunday evening. Along with Fenton and Willie Gay (missing his final contest of a four-game PED ban), Andy Reid has a fun core group in the back seven without a single player over age 25.

Don’t discount the impact of Harrison Butker’s return for the Chiefs. His sprained ankle is probably the main reason Kansas City isn’t 5-0 heading into this game. Bills fans know all too well how good Butker can be if this game is decided by a late KC kick.

We haven’t even discussed Kelce much, but he’s trucking right along even with Hill gone to Miami this year. Buffalo has been generally better than most teams against tight ends and I’m sure the Bills have something special cooked up for him. I also expect Kelce to figure out plenty of effective answers.

There’s any number of stars who could be the lead story after this game. Of all the good choices, I just can’t see the right answer being the Chiefs defense.

Allen has started the year too well, too dialed in, to be shut down by this below average group in Kansas City. It’s not last year’s Daniel Sorenson Bleep Show, but it’s not great. KC leads the NFL in interceptions and they’re good against the run, but the passing numbers are almost all bottom ten in the NFL. Buffalo’s much healthier group of weapons should have a field day.

I wouldn’t be stunned if Spagnuolo has this group coached up a ton for the (inevitable) playoff rematch like he did last year, but we’ll get to that in January. For this week, the Chiefs need either a super-elite day from Mahomes or a bunch of turnovers. Both are very possible, but I’m not predicting it.

I think it’s going to be an evening of elite football that will entertain and enthrall an entire nation of football fans. Think Commanders-Bears, but… the opposite. At the end, give me the Bills to hold off Kansas City 34-31.