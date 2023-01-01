Three things occupying my thoughts as the Bills get ready to play what is likely to be the NFL’s regular season Game of the Year against the Bengals…

Daiir Jacklam

Tre White isn’t quite back to All-Pro Tre, but he is still a reasonable option as the number one corner. Taron Johnson is arguably the best nickel corner in the NFL. The Bills are OK at those two spots. Whether it’s Dane Jackson or Kaiir Elam at other corner, that’s the biggest concern in this game for the Bills.

More important, there’s no way for the Bills to hide that issue. Doesn’t matter if it’s Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd against that second corner, it’ll be an inviting target for Joe Burrow. The goal for the Bills is to contain the production there. Elam and Jackson don’t have to be superb. Just don’t be a debilitating weakness.

I’m interested to see if Elam might get a little more run in this game. The three Bengals receivers all go 6-1 or taller. Chase, at 6-1, is the shortest of the three and probably still the most physically imposing. Of all of the players in the Bills secondary, Elam is the one with the best size-speed profile to hang with this oversized receiver group. Maybe even let Elam press a bit more at the line of scrimmage, a tactic he’s far more comfortable playing. Elam may not end up being the solution, but I think it’s worth a fairly long look.

Mind Games

This Is an unusual big game for the Bills because this is the one AFC elite team they haven’t seen recently. To contrast, Buffalo has faced the Chiefs four times in the last 24 months. I think that 4th game this past October was a whole lot tighter and closer than expected because both coaching staffs know each other all too well. There’s very little room for unique scheme or something out of the box that might be a surprise.

That won’t be the case in this game. I think there’s an opportunity here for both coaching staffs to possibly come up with a wrinkle the other one isn’t expecting. Don’t be surprised if the score is something like 21-10 one way or the other midway through the second quarter and the team on the short end is scrambling for answers.

Both coaching staffs have also had two extra days to get ready with this Monday game coming after a Saturday game. If styles make fights, then no one really knows what this fight is gonna look like just yet. The coaches who win the film watching this week could very easily create a bigger advantage than the run-of-the-mill regular season game.

Smart, Not Conservative

With Jordan Poyer banged up and White still building up, the Bills secondary is not the elite unit it used to be. On top of that, superstar pass rusher Von Miller is gone for the year. The Buffalo D is still very good but it’s hard to expect any sort of dominant performance against a top offense. The Bills’ fastball remains their passing game, but their group of weapons will be very clearly second best in this game. Cincy’s top three wideouts plus Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine might be, without question, the best skill group in the NFL.

For chunks of this season, the Bills offensive strategy seemed to be “Josh, please make a play”. That might have to be the way they win this game. The Bills need Josh Allen to be a hero. He has proven he be that guy over and over. The most recent example were the pair of late drives to beat the Dolphins.

While the Bills may need Allen to be a hero, what they don’t want is Allen playing hero ball. Turnovers have been an issue this year. His 13 interceptions and 13 fumbles rank third in the NFL in both categories (only 5 of those fumbles have been lost). Allen has thrown five multi-interception games this year and two of them (Jets, Vikings) turned into unexpected Bills losses.

Ken Dorsey often says the Bills offensive philosophy is to be smart, not conservative. He needs Allen to embrace both halves of that mantra in Cincinnati. Dorsey can’t rein Allen in just to avoid turnovers. They need his play-making at full power. However, his attack plays can’t be across his body, on the run, into double coverage. The Bills need a hero, but a hero who finishes with a clean sheet.

Batting Things

I swept all three picks last week. Now 23-23 on the season and I am up 1.8 units. Let’s stay hot.

Josh Allen over 252.5 passing Yards. This Bengals defense is better than you’d think and there is the strong chance of rain toward the second half of this game. That said, I can’t imagine Allen not being the focal point of this offense and not having a productive game win or lose. This number is so low it feels like a sucker line.

Josh Allen 50+ rushing yards. Speaking of Allen needing a big game, this seems like exactly the type of situation where he will use the legs as much as possible. Called QB runs always seem to increase against the top teams. I get plus money at this number, so I’ll take this all day.

Dawson Knox over 37.5 receiving yards. I think the play here would be to bet over on all the major receiving options on both teams and figure you’ll win more than you lose. I’ll take the smallest number of the group and a tight end in Knox that’s been fairly hot the last few weeks. He’s beat this number in each of the last three games and five of his last seven.

Also like: Joe Mixon under 49.5 rushing yards. The Bengals Achilles heel is the offensive line in general and the run game in particular. They are 26th in rushing yards. Stefon Diggs minus 0.5 TDs against Higgins. I think Diggs finds his way into the end zone at least once and you can get some decent plus odds on DraftKings with this fun bet.

The Pick

Both teams are going to enter this game mostly healthy. Both teams are red hot. The Bengals have won seven in a row. The Bills have won five straight. It’s going to be crazy warm for early January in Cincinnati with temperatures well into the fifties all night. And it seems like the rain might hold off altogether. It’s about as perfect a situation as you can get for an incredible late season game like this one.

The stakes for the Bills cannot be higher. Win and Buffalo would be one home victory over the Patriots away from the 1-seed in the AFC and home field throughout the playoffs. A loss likely means Buffalo ends up with the 3-seed. More important, their Super Bowl run would probably mean road trips to Cincinnati and Kansas City. The Bills are very good, but that would be a daunting path for anyone.

The easy button for the Bills in this game would be getting a strong pass rush. Cincinnati’s offensive line is not very good, but they have done a much better job keeping Burrow cleaner the last few weeks (ten sacks during the seven game win streak after 29 sacks in the Bengals’ first eight games). If Ed Oliver and/or Greg Rousseau can make Burrow’s night miserable, the Bills will be in very good shape. It won’t hurt that, after starting the same five up front for the first 15 games this year, Cincy will be without tackle La’el Collins against the Bills after he ripped up his knee last week.

The other option on defense for Buffalo would be to out think Burrow. The Bills defenders were lavish in their praise this week of how smart Burrow is as a quarterback. How well he reads defenses. The Bills have plenty of smarts and intelligence on their side as well, plus loads of experience with Johnson, Poyer, White and the linebackers. Leslie Frazier and his crew have confused the best quarterbacks in the NFL, so there’s no reason they can’t do it again to Burrow a time or two Monday night. A key 3rd down stop here, an interception there and it might be enough to win.

Otherwise, the Bills are gonna have to outscore this elite Bengals offense. It will be no easy task against a Cincinnati defense that ranks 6th in rush yards per carry allowed and 11th in pass yards per attempt. They also have the best edge rusher in this game with Trey Hendrickson. Even though the Bengals are 29th in sacks, they are 9th in pressure percentage owning the exact same rate as the Bills in this category.

Cincy also has a defensive tackle in D.J. Reader that is perennially underrated and can just own the interior of an offensive line. The Bills do get a huge boost with Mitch Morse returning from the concussion for this game, but they have struggled at guard all year. Reader will likely be a big headache.

The Bengals seem like the new kid on the block as an AFC power, but they’ve already won two road playoff games, including one at Kansas City. They beat the Chiefs again this year, too. This is a coaching staff that’s had success in a variety of big game situations.

I think this is going to be an epic game. Two of maybe the best three or four quarterbacks in the game. Stars all over the place on both sides of the ball. I know Bills fans desperately want a win, but this is the type of game where you’re proud your team is just a part of it.

I do have to make a pick here so I’m going to take the home team. I’m going to take the team with the deeper roster of healthy stars. I’m going to take the team with the coaching staff whose big game resume doesn’t yet include things like 13 Seconds and the Justin Jefferson game. Give me the Bengals 31-23, but Bills fans should still be encouraged. Buffalo is 3-0 this year when I pick against them with wins over the Rams, Chiefs and Patriots.